Jordan Fuller noted that not a lot of people believed in the Los Angeles Rams this season

The Los Angeles Rams came out of nowhere in 2023.

This is a weird sentence to say about a team that won the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, but expectations for Sean McVay’s group before the season were rather low.

As true as this is, some of that was due to McVay himself. He has toyed so much with the idea of retirement or going into television that it was hard to know exactly what to trust or what to believe in. At the end of it all he turned in one of the finer coaching jobs of his career.

Performances like that can only happen if you have the right talent on your team and the Rams found plenty of it. While they got a lot of contributions from young, first-year players they also had some players who had been around for a while that did a great job carrying things. Consider team captain Jordan Fuller as an easy one of those.

We happened to be joined by Fuller this week on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on my radio show at 94.1 San Antonio’s Sports Star thanks to our friends at Sleep Number. He detailed the Rams season in addition to a ton of other things (he really does not like Michigan).

One of the more interesting things I found out about Jordan was that he didn’t want to stick it to anybody who didn’t believe in the Rams at the beginning of the season. He was just proud of the work they accomplished together and obviously wished that there had been more football for them to play.

Jordan Fuller rocks. Our thanks again to Sleep Number for making the interview happen.