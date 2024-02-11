Post Malone, Super Bowl ‘America the Beautiful’ singer, explained

In one of the biggest tonal shifts in recent memory the NFL will have Post Malone sing “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl, before Reba McEntire takes over for the national anthem.

This marks Posty’s first major performance for the NFL in a game of this caliber, and could potentially be a prelude for a future halftime show performance. A long-time NFL fan, Malone has been one of the biggest musical acts since bursting onto the scene in 2016, and has since gone on to sell over 95 million digital singles — making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

A Syracuse, New York native, Post Malone is known for blending rap and pop rap, with elements of country and grunge. Perhaps best known to a wide audience for his 2008 smash hit “Better Now,” Malone attracted a new audience of fans after his song “Sunflower” was heavily featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Here’s a picture of Post Malone before the game:

Post Malone warming up with a bud light pregame pic.twitter.com/o6nWBoXX8u — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) February 11, 2024

A self-professed nerd, Malone starred in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and made headlines in 2023 when he purchased the rarest “Magic: The Gathering” card in existence for $2 million. A die-hard fan of the collectible card game, Malone has made regular appearances on the YouTube series “Game Knights,” playing “Magic: The Gathering.”

Off the back of his 2023 studio album Austin, Malone is increasingly collaborating with other artists, most notably Noah Kahan. Recent leaked information about Taylor Swift’s upcoming 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department reveals that Malone is collaborating with Swift on the opening track.

Post Malone’s first mainstream hit was “White Iverson.”

His most recent hit is “Chemical.”

With a huge fanbase, Post Malone feels like the type of pop star who could one day play the Super Bowl halftime show. For now, he’s doing “America, the Beautiful” before the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs kicks off.