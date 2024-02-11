How to watch Usher in the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the biggest football game — and the biggest spectacle in American sports — on Sunday. Everything about the Super Bowl draws eyeballs, from the commercial frenzy to the singing of the National Anthem (and the flurry of prop bets surrounding it). But one of the absolute biggest deals each and every year is the Super Bowl halftime show.

This year, R&B king Usher will be the headliner (though as usual, there has been non-stop speculation about which surprise guests could make an appearance) and expectations are high. Last year’s performer, Rihanna, gave a helluva performance that was extremely well-received, and all while pregnant, too.

Usher may not be at the height of his career, but he’s a big deal, no matter what you’ve heard. A good halftime show has the potential to be talked about for years to come, same as a good football game. So when Usher takes the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, there will be plenty of eyeballs on the eight-time Grammy Award winner.

And if you’d like to watch as well, there’s a few things to keep in mind. First, the game is on CBS this year, which also means live streaming is available online with either a provider’s login at CBS or a subscription to Paramount+, a free trial of which can be used to watch the game. The game itself will start around 6:30 p.m. ET, though things rarely get started on time.

As far as the halftime show goes, it typically starts somewhere between 90 minutes and two hours after kickoff, or around 8 to 8:30 p.m.

How to watch Super Bowl 58 halftime show

Date: Feb 11, 2024

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

Live Streaming: CBS, Paramount+

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (game start), 8:00-8:30 p.m. (estimated halftime start)