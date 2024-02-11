6 Super Bowl LVIII prop bet picks for 49ers, Chiefs

There is no single betting event in the world like the Super Bowl.

It’s the greatest opportunity for sports bettors to get action. Of course, the heartbeat of Super Bowl wagers comes in the form of prop bets where endless possibilities are available spanning from typical football bets to the absurd.

We’re going to look at three football-based prop bets for both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII that appear to be solid bets. All odds are from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll do three from each team, starting with the 49ers.

Brock Purdy, rush attempts -3.5, under -150, over +120:

Like the over here. He’s had a total of 11 rushes in the 49ers’ two playoff games with five against Detroit and six against Green Bay. This line is set because of Purdy’s season-long trends of running. He went over 3.5 rush attempts for four times this season. But he’s been making plays with his feet in the postseason and we see the 49ers trying to continue that success Sunday.

George Kittle, receiving yards, 49.5, over/under -115

We like the over again. Kittle has the third highest receiving yardage total among 49ers, behind wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk (60.5) and Deebo Samuel (58.5). Kittle is a big-game performer and he’s going to determined to outplay good pal Travis Kelce in the battle of premier tight ends. In 18 games this season (including the postseason), Kittle has surpassed 49.5 yards in 11 games. He has surpassed the total in nine of the past 12 games. There’s a lot of reasons to hammer the over.

Fred Warner, MVP, 12-1

MVP bets are basically lottery tickets, so it’s always wise to look for longshots. The 49ers have a lot of offensive stars and many MVP candidates. But if the 49ers win (which I think they will), it will likely be because they shut down Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Warner is a dynamic defensive player and the linebacker is one of the heart-and-souls of this team. I could see him having a monster game. of course. There have been nine defensive MVP in the 57 Super Bowls and the it’s been eight years since it last happened. So this is a longshot, but why not?

Travis Kelce, first TD scorer, +750

This just feels like it’s going to happen. Kelce has scored three touchdowns in the past two games after going scoreless for seven games, He and Mahomes are a special, historic tandem in the postseason. I can see Andy Reid wanting to set the tony by getting Kelce into the end zone to start the game. And, the world would go crazy if it happens.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, receiving yards, 19.5, over/under -115

Let’s go over. Kelce and Rashee Rice are Mahomes’ top targets and MVS has struggled this season. But the Chiefs’ last offensive plays was a game-winning 32-yard first-down conversion from Mahomes to Valdes-Scantling to seal the AFC championship in Baltimore. I can see Reid dialing up some plays for MVS in this game. He has big speed so all the Chiefs need to one or two plays to him to make this happen.

Isiah Pacheco, MVP, 28-1

Odds are, if the Chiefs win, it will because Mahomes has a big game and he wins his third Super Bowl MVP. But, again, we’re looking for a lottery ticket. Pacheco, the Chiefs’ second-year running back, is a great value at these odds. The Kansas City offense has gotten better late in the season and in the postseason because he has gotten healthy. He runs with a purpose and he is a weapon in the receiving game as well. A couple of touchdown by Pacheco could cash in this big winner.