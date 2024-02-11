NFL Draft 2024: The first round is set after Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII delivered a first for NFL fans.
The first overtime game under the new rules format.
When Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots advanced to overtime seven seasons ago, it came under the previous set of overtime rules, which allowed New England to win the coin toss and go right down the field and win with a touchdown run from James White.
However, under the new set of rules while the San Francisco 49ers kicked a field goal to take a 22-19 lead on the opening possession of overtime, the Kansas City Chiefs still had a chance to match with a drive of their own.
But the Chiefs did not settle for three, instead scoring a walk-off touchdown when Patrick Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for the game-winning TD.
Not only did that make the Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl Champions — the first team to accomplish that feat since the Patriots in 2003 and 2024 — but it locked in Kansas City for the final pick in the first round.
Now that the first round is set, here is the order.
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
24. Dallas Cowboys
Divisional Round Teams
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
28. Buffalo Bills
Conference Championship Teams
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl Teams
