NFL Draft 2024: The first round is set after Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII delivered a first for NFL fans.

The first overtime game under the new rules format.

When Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots advanced to overtime seven seasons ago, it came under the previous set of overtime rules, which allowed New England to win the coin toss and go right down the field and win with a touchdown run from James White.

However, under the new set of rules while the San Francisco 49ers kicked a field goal to take a 22-19 lead on the opening possession of overtime, the Kansas City Chiefs still had a chance to match with a drive of their own.

But the Chiefs did not settle for three, instead scoring a walk-off touchdown when Patrick Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for the game-winning TD.

Not only did that make the Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl Champions — the first team to accomplish that feat since the Patriots in 2003 and 2024 — but it locked in Kansas City for the final pick in the first round.

Now that the first round is set, here is the order.

Related Bet on the 2024 NFL Playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

24. Dallas Cowboys

Divisional Round Teams

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)

28. Buffalo Bills

Conference Championship Teams

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl Teams

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

