Kylie Kelce’s refusal to wear Chiefs gear at Super Bowl makes her a Philly sports legend

Kylie Kelce is as Philly as it gets. Raised in Philadelphia’s Main Line neighborhood of Narberth, Kelce — who was born as Kylie McDevitt — attended Lower Merion High School, aka the alma mater of Kobe Bryant, and Cabrini University in Wayne, Pennsylvania for college. She married Jason Kelce in 2018, and the couple has three daughters together.

While Jason Kelce has been supporting his brother Travis by wearing Chiefs gear at the games since his Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the 2024 NFL Playoffs, his wife refuses to put on any Chiefs apparel. Kylie Kelce is at Super Bowl LVIII wearing a red Cincinnati shirt — the university Jason and Travis Kelce both attended for college.

Kylie and Jason Kelce famously met on Tinder. Jason got too drunk and passed out on their first real date. It’s been a wild ride for Kylie to get to this point, and people still love her.

There’s no way a diehard Philly sports fan like Kylie was going to wear Chiefs gear, and she stuck to it for the Super Bowl.

Kylie Kelce’s commitment to never wearing actual Chiefs gear is my favorite thing about her. pic.twitter.com/s7Ina8QYkf — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 11, 2024

Scott Swift, Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift today for #SuperBowlLVIII to support the #Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/g5fgo1PXGn — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 11, 2024

This has been a trend for Kylie throughout the playoffs — she’s not supporting any pro team that resides outside of Philadelphia.

Kylie Kelce’s refusal to wear any NFL team’s gear other than the Eagles is my absolute favorite thing. Our Philly Queen through & through. pic.twitter.com/Y7X8iZmAid — ashley (@corneliastgirly) February 11, 2024

Philly sports fans are a notoriously hard bunch to impress, but they love Kylie Kelce:

As much as I love Jason Kelce, I love Kylie more. Her commitment to never wear Chiefs gear given the situation she's been placed in, makes her the ultimate Philadelphian. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) February 11, 2024

Kylie never wearing Chiefs gear is a level of commitment to Go Birds we all should aspire to pic.twitter.com/ZA8PXQUSFO — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) February 11, 2024

Salute to Kylie, a true Philly legend.