 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Kylie Kelce’s refusal to wear Chiefs gear at Super Bowl makes her a Philly sports legend

Philly loves Kylie Kelce for her sly fashion choices.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new

Kylie Kelce is as Philly as it gets. Raised in Philadelphia’s Main Line neighborhood of Narberth, Kelce — who was born as Kylie McDevitt — attended Lower Merion High School, aka the alma mater of Kobe Bryant, and Cabrini University in Wayne, Pennsylvania for college. She married Jason Kelce in 2018, and the couple has three daughters together.

While Jason Kelce has been supporting his brother Travis by wearing Chiefs gear at the games since his Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the 2024 NFL Playoffs, his wife refuses to put on any Chiefs apparel. Kylie Kelce is at Super Bowl LVIII wearing a red Cincinnati shirt — the university Jason and Travis Kelce both attended for college.

Kylie and Jason Kelce famously met on Tinder. Jason got too drunk and passed out on their first real date. It’s been a wild ride for Kylie to get to this point, and people still love her.

There’s no way a diehard Philly sports fan like Kylie was going to wear Chiefs gear, and she stuck to it for the Super Bowl.

This has been a trend for Kylie throughout the playoffs — she’s not supporting any pro team that resides outside of Philadelphia.

Philly sports fans are a notoriously hard bunch to impress, but they love Kylie Kelce:

Salute to Kylie, a true Philly legend.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...