Super Bowl LVIII inactives: Jerick McKinnon is in for Chiefs, Kadarius Toney out

Both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have announced their inactive players for Super Bowl LVIII Sunday.

The most notable game-day decisions is that the Chiefs have activated running back Jerick McKinnon for the game. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney continues to be inactive for the Chiefs, though.

McKinnon was just activated from the injured reserve and he was trending toward being available Sunday. The final determination was made prior to the game. He last played in Week 15 when he injured his groin and he as limited during the practice week.

McKinnon’s presence should give the Chiefs’ offense a nice boost as both a rotational option as a rusher and receiver.

It’s no surprise Toney (who had a touchdown catch and a big punt return in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over Philadelphia last season) is inactive. Toney has been inactive every game since Week 16. He had struggled with drops and injuries.

Here are the Chiefs’ other inactive players for the game:

Here are our inactives for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/xqWTfmybk8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2024

Related Bet on the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook

There are no real surprises for the Chiefs or the 49ers’ inactives. Here are San Francisco’s inactive players Sunday:

This is going to be such a great game.