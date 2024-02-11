 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Christian McCaffrey rarely fumbles, but he lost one to start Super Bowl

The 49ers were poised to score on their opening drive, but a rare mistake by the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year derailed things.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It was looking like a brilliant start to the Super Bowl for San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, but he left possible points on the field with a lost fumble deep in Kansas City Chiefs’ territory.

Second-year linebacker Leo Chenal stripped the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, and fellow second-year player George Karlaftis II was on the spot for the recovery.

Up until that point, McCaffrey picked up 28 yards on his first three touches, carving through the Chiefs on the ground and through the air.

It’s only the third lost fumble of McCaffrey’s season, and it’s the first time we’ve seen an opening drive turnover in the Super Bowl in five years.

Luckily for McCaffrey, the Chiefs offense failed to capitalize on the takeaway, going three-and-out on their opening possession. It’s still a missed opportunity for the 49ers to take an early lead against the defending champions.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...