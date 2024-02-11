Usher’s amazing Super Bowl halftime show featured strip tease, roller skates, and so many guest stars

Usher brought the hits. He brought out numerous guest stars. He brought his roller stakes and his shirt ... only to take both of them off.

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show was fantastic. The 45-year-old singer has been a music superstar for four decades, and his catalog is as deep as anyone in the industry. He proved it on the biggest stage in the world as he took the stage while the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers went into the locker room for a break.

Usher played “Love in the Club,” “OMG,” “Confessions,” “Yeah!,” “Turn Down for What,” “You Got it Bad,” and many more. He brought out Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Ludacris, and others. After what was mostly a sloppy and poorly played first half, Usher’s performance was the clear highlight of The Big Game so far. Watch Usher’s full 2024 Super Bowl halftime show here:

Usher Full Halftime Show Performance at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5AGdbQRS4n — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) February 12, 2024

Fans on social media were cheering and swooning throughout Usher’s performance. Here’s a small sampling of the reaction while Usher was on stage.

usher just did a 10/10 halftime show. no notes. perfection. — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) February 12, 2024

Love In This Club is low key one of the best songs ever recorded — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 12, 2024

usher didn’t reveal a pregnancy after this super bowl halftime show but he’s gonna spark a baby boom instead — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) February 12, 2024

speaking on behalf of millennials…



thank you, @Usher. — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) February 12, 2024

The CHEERS at the party I’m at when usher took his shirt off ☠️☠️☠️ — Jordan Owen (@byjordanowen) February 12, 2024

IN THIS CLUUUUUUUUUUB pic.twitter.com/yFQDnW8px1 — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) February 12, 2024

This is the first nipple at the Super Bowl since…well. pic.twitter.com/GbmvDHJAwA — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 12, 2024

In sum, Usher just gave us one of the better Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist was announced as the halftime show performer after being “hand-picked” by Jay-Z, whose company, Roc Nation, has been the producer of the show since 2019. While there were some detractors who consider Usher past his prime, he’s absolutely one of the biggest R&B stars of all time, and the hype grew as the game approached.

Here’s the set list for Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show:

Caught Up

U Don't Have To Call

Superstar

Love In This Club

My Boo

Confession, Part II

Nice and Slow

Burn

U Got It Bad

Bad Girl

OMG

Yeah



Plus "If I Ain't Got You" and "Turn Down For What."



All. The. Damn. Hits. #UsherSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RABlqDmMWw — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) February 12, 2024

Last year’s performer, Rihanna, absolutely killed while performing some of her biggest hits. On top of that, she did the whole thing while pregnant — so there was a lot for Usher to live up to.