Dre Greenlaw injury: 49ers star ruled out with Achilles strain in bizarre fall running onto field

Injuries are sadly part of the game of football, but there may not be any more heartbreaking than the one suffered by San Francisco’s star linebacker Dre Greenlaw during Super Bowl 58.

Greenlaw wasn’t even playing at the time, simply jumping up and down on the sidelines after his team made a play. When Greenlaw pivoted to try and run on the field to substitute, his left leg gave out and he crumpled to the field. Take a look:

Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

After making his way back to the sideline bench, Greenlaw had to be carted off the field with the non-contact injury. Per the CBS broadcast, Greenlaw suffered a dreaded Achilles injury. The 49ers announced he was OUT for the remainder of the game.

It’s a brutal development for Greenlaw, and a huge loss for the 49ers. For the season, the linebacker finished second on the team with 120 tackles, while adding 1.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Greenlaw was replaced by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who has four career starts in four seasons.