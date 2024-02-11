Jauan Jennings is one of Super Bowl’s most unlikely heroes ever for 49ers

The star of this star-studded Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has been... Jauan Jennings?!

Yes, the seventh-round pick out of Tennessee has been involved in both of San Francisco’s touchdowns. The first one was a trick play pass to Christian McCaffrey, making him only the sixth non-quarterback in history to throw a Super Bowl touchdown.

The second one was a 10-yard reception over the middle to five the 49ers a 16-13 lead early in the 4th quarter. It’s his first postseason touchdown reception, and what a time and place to get it.

Only Nick Foles has caught and thrown a touchdown in a Super Bowl, and he was able to win MVP in the Philadelphia Eagles’ thrilling win over the New England Patriots, denying New England a repeat title.

Jennings has been a popular role player in San Francisco’s offense. He is known for his blocking abilities and reliability as a third down target, with If the 49ers do prevail, Jennings will be one of the top candidates for game MVP.