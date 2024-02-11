Patrick Mahomes dropped 8-word Super Bowl gem on Chiefs’ dynasty after 3rd ring

The greatness of Patrick Mahomes carried the Kansas City Chiefs all year long. The Chiefs never really looked like a Super Bowl team during the regular season, but Mahomes took over in the playoffs and delivered KC another championship.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, to win Super Bowl LVIII. Mahomes threw the game-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman in overtime. It’s the third Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs over the last five seasons. Mahomes now has three Super Bowl MVP trophies to his name. By the way, he’s only 28 years old.

The first person to speak to Mahomes after the game was CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson. She asked the superstar QB a reasonable question: “Is it a dynasty now?”

Mahomes gave the best answer possible: “It’s the start of one. We’re not done.”

Watch the clip of the interview here:

“It’s the start of [a dynasty], but we’re not done.” - Patrick Mahomes to our @TracyWolfson pic.twitter.com/0EWywlTzOO — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Mahomes credited Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for dialing up the game-winning play call. Mahomes is right — Reid is a legend — and the biggest threat to the future of the Chiefs dynasty could be when the coach retires. Reid is 65 years old.

Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback of all-time? It’s probably too soon to answer that question, but it’s already fair to argue that he’s had highest peak of any QB ever. Sure, Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings and Mahomes is only up to three, but Mahomes’ talent is so incredible, so undeniable that he probably doesn’t have to win six rings to be widely considered the GOAT.

The Chiefs’ receivers were so bad all season, dropping passes constantly. It didn’t matter, because Mahomes turned it on in the postseason. This is an all-time great athlete at the peak of his powers. He’s right when he says he’s just getting started, and that’s terrifying for the rest of the NFL.