NFL mock draft 2024: Latest projection after Super Bowl with Bears’ QB decision on clock

The Super Bowl is over. The 2024 NFL Draft is officially on the clock.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime to clinch their third championship in five years. Patrick Mahomes reminded the rest of the NFL that he sets the standard every other team is chasing. As we turn our attention to the NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears’ decision at quarterback will define the top of the order.

The Bears own the No. 1 pick thanks to the trade they made a year ago with the Carolina Panthers. Now Chicago has a decision to make at the most important position in the sport: stick with QB Justin Fields, or draft the consensus top top signal caller in the clas in Caleb Williams.

Chicago could get another massive haul in a trade down, but it’s so hard to pass up on a potential franchise quarterback. The Bears’ decision kicks off a fascinating first round that’s loaded with potential storylines. With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, let’s dive into the 2024 NFL Draft with a new mock draft. The draft begins on April 25. This is how we would project the first round right now. We’ll go through every pick after the table.

Mock Draft 5.0 Pick Team Player Position College Class Pick Team Player Position College Class 1 Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) Caleb Williams QB USC Junior 2 Washington Commanders Drake Maye QB North Carolina Sophomore (RS) 3 New England Patriots Jayden Daniels QB LSU Senior 4 Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State Junior 5 Los Angeles Chargers Brock Bowers TE Georgia Junior 6 New York Giants Malik Nabers WR LSU Junior 7 Tennessee Titans Joe Alt OT Notre Dame Junior 8 Atlanta Falcons Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama Junior 9 Chicago Bears Rome Odunze WR Washington Junior 10 New York Jets Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State Junior (RS) 11 Minnesota Vikings Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA Senior 12 Denver Broncos Byron Murphy II DT Texas Senior 13 Las Vegas Raiders Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State Junior (RS) 14 New Orleans Saints Jared Verse EDGE Florida State Senior 15 Indianapolis Colts Terrion Arnold CB Alabama Sophomore (RS) 16 Seattle Seahawks Jer'Zhan Newton DT Illinois Senior 17 Jacksonville Jaguars Nate Wiggins CB Clemson Junior 18 Cincinnati Bengals JC Latham OT Alabama Junior 19 Los Angeles Rams JJ McCarthy QB Michigan Junior 20 Pittsburgh Steelers Cooper DeJean CB/S Iowa Junior 21 Miami Dolphins Troy Fautanu OL Washington Junior 22 Philadelphia Eagles Amarius Mims OT Georgia Junior 23 Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns) Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama Senior 24 Dallas Cowboys Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma Junior (RS) 25 Green Bay Packers Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo Junior 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State Junior 27 Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans) Bralen Trice EDGE Washington Junior 28 Buffalo Bills Keon Coleman WR Florida State Junior 29 Detroit Lions Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama Senior 30 Baltimore Ravens Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU Junior 31 San Francisco 49ers Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU Senior 32 Kansas City Chiefs AD Mitchell WR Texas Junior 33 Carolina Panthers Ladd McConkey WR Georgia Senior

1 . Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams, QB, USC

It’ll more than likely be in the best interest of both Fields and the Bears to part ways, with Chicago getting the opportunity to select a QB at the top of the draft again. Williams is an electrifying playmaker who needs some refinement, but the high-end capabilities might be too good to pass up.

2. Washington Commanders select Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The Commanders end up getting my QB1 with the second overall pick. Maye has some tendencies similar to Justin Herbert, but can play a little reckless with his body sometimes. New head coach Dan Quinn gets his franchise QB in Maye to rebuild the Commanders.

3. New England Patriots select Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

While I think WR Marvin Harrison Jr is an enticing possibility here, new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has spoken extensively about finding a guy at the most important position in the sport. While Daniels can be very reckless with his body as a runner and as a downfield passer, the explosiveness of his arm and legs is a needed boost to a Patriots offense that severely lacks much of anything.

4. Arizona Cardinals select Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

This is the dream scenario for the Cardinals, who get the best player in the draft at a position they desperately need talent, while seeing QBs go 1-2-3. Harrison is a true outside X receiver, with the ability to beat press with physicality, while having the grace and body control of a figure skater. He might not be the most explosive after the catch, but when you get an alpha outside receiver like Harrison to pair up with rising stars Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, it’s too good to pass up.

5. Los Angeles Chargers select Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

With Jim Harbaugh now in Los Angeles, expect a lot of 12 personnel and passes to the tight ends. Bowers is one of the most dynamic tight end prospects we’ve seen enter the NFL in a long time, and his ability to be destructive after the catch sounds mighty enticing paired with Justin Herbert.

6. New York Giants select Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

With none of the top QBs falling here, the Giants sit and take the explosive Nabers. Nabers’ explosiveness and dynamic ability after the catch make him a legitimate three-level threat in New York, who can quickly become the focal point of an NFL offense.

7. Tennessee Titans select Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

For the Titans to truly figure out what they have in QB Will Levis, they have to fix the offensive line. Alt is a massive, powerful blocker with the length and light feet to elevate both the run game and passing game in Tennessee. Alt and Peter Skoronski next to each other could be a staple for the next decade.

8. Atlanta Falcons select Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

With the new coaching staff coming in defensively, the Falcons need to find a premier pass rusher off the edge. Turner’s length, torque and flashes of pass rushing potential are a great fit for what the Falcons already have in the building, and still has a long runway of development left.

9. Chicago Bears select Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

I really toyed with giving Chicago Florida State EDGE Jared Verse or OT Olu Fashanu, but by bringing in Caleb Williams, you gotta bring in another receiver to help out DJ Moore. Odunze is another legitimate X receiver, who can do it all for an offense.

10. New York Jets select Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

As Aaron Rodgers returns from his Achilles injury, prioritizing the offensive line is massive. Fashanu is a ready made pass protector with extremely light feet, and can step in at left tackle immediately.

11. Minnesota Vikings select Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport and DJ Wonnum are all free agents, and while Hunter should get a hefty payday, the other two are more unsure. Latu is a refined technician of a pass rusher with phenomenal hand usage. Put him in a Brian Flores defense and let him cook.

12. Denver Broncos select Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

The Broncos run defense was simply horrendous last year, and finding another explosive piece to add up front is critical. Murphy’s name has appeared high in recent mocks, and his explosion off the ball and disruption are a perfect fit for Denver.

13. Las Vegas Raiders select Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State

The Raiders are in an interesting spot here as well. The run on corners can start here as well, but I went with Fuaga here. Fuaga is a powerful tackle who might be an even better guard at the next level. I’d let him start out at right tackle and see what’ll happen from there.

14. New Orleans Saints select Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

This feels like a perfect prospect-team fit. While the Saints could swing for a tackle here as well, Verse’s power and nonstop motor make him the perfect pick here at 14.

15. Indianapolis Colts select Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Arnold is many people’s top corner in this draft, and for good reason. His competitive nature leads to a lot of ball production from the slot or outside, and has the athletic tools to match. The Colts could use some more bodies in the secondary, and Arnold can be an alpha dog top corner.

16. Seattle Seahawks select Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

We’ve seen what new Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald can do with undersized defensive tackles in Justin Madubuike, now he’ll get the chance with Newton. Newton is an explosive tackle prospect with impressive hands for a guy on the inside, and has produced at a high level for two years now.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars select Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

With Ryan Nielsen coming over from Atlanta and CB Darious Williams potentially being a cap casualty, the cornerback spot needs to be addressed. Wiggins is a high level athlete at the position who loves to play physically in press coverage, which he would do a lot of in Jacksonville.

18. Cincinnati Bengals select JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Latham’s name could end up being a lot higher come draft time, but because of the run on corners ahead of him, he falls in the perfect situation in Cincinnati. Latham is a powerful lineman who flips a run game on his own, but has the light feet to hold up in zone or gap scheme concepts. He’s a great Jonah Williams replacement.

19. Los Angeles Rams select JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

The first QB outside the top three finally goes, and it’s McCarthy going to LA. This is a perfect landing spot for the former Michigan QB, who can sit behind a veteran QB in Matthew Stafford for a year. McCarthy is a good athlete who is an aggressive passer off play action, but has to iron out the processing inconsistencies. Who better to do that under than Sean McVay?

20. Pittsburgh Steelers select Cooper DeJean, CB/S, Iowa

DeJean won’t even have to change colors in this mock. Outside of Joey Porter Jr, the Steelers need help all over the secondary, and DeJean’s route recognition and positional versatility make him the perfect fit in Pittsburgh.

21. Miami Dolphins select Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Fautanu is a fun player, with power and lateral quickness to really thrive in space. Here he goes to Miami, where he can slide inside to guard, or potentially play tackle depending on the future of Terron Armstead.

22. Philadelphia Eagles select Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Mims might be going in the top 15 come April as well, but if he falls to Philly there’s no way Howie Roseman doesn’t draft him. Mims hasn’t played a lot of football, but you can’t teach his size and movement skills. Stoutland U will do him some good.

23. Houston Texans select Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

McKinstry takes a little bit of a tumble here, but falls to a fast-rising defense in the Texans. McKinstry is uber confident in himself and has the patience to be a winner on the outside, and pairing him with Derek Stingley Jr. sounds like a whole lot of fun.

24. Dallas Cowboys select Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Cowboys right tackle Terrence Steele regressed coming off injury in 2023, and Guyton can step in for him at right tackle immediately. While also not having many starts under his belt and needing some refinement, Guyton is a massive kid with the movement skills of a former tight end (which he was). He also plays with a nasty disposition, something that can fit in Dallas.

25. Green Bay Packers select Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mitchell’s name could be on the rise after an incredibly impressive Senior Bowl, but here he goes to Green Bay. Mitchell is very good at reading the hips of opposing corners and is a freak athlete, combining both of those for insane ball production at Toledo. With the future of Jaire Alexander up in the air, finding another corner is a top priority.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Where most EDGEs in the class are going to try and go through you with power, Robinson wins with speed and burst around the edge. Here he goes to Tampa Bay to give the Bucs an explosive pass rusher off the edge.

27. Arizona Cardinals select Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

The Cardinals could swing here for another tackle depending on the future of DJ Humphries, but with the second tier of tackle prospects dwindling they choose to go EDGE with Trice. Trice is a high effort, high motor pass rusher who primarily wins with power. With the QBs in the division getting pressure is key, and Trice will help the Cardinals do just that.

28. Buffalo Bills select Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

The second run on receivers starts late, with Keon Coleman going to Buffalo. Coleman is a top tier athlete at the position, and you can see the former basketball player jump out in contested catch situations. He’s also a fantastic punt returner as well. Buffalo needs another receiver next to Stefon Diggs who can become a top tier guy, and Coleman has that potential.

29. Detroit Lions select Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

Physical, high motor and wins with power. Braswell fits the type of player Dan Campbell wants on his defensive line, and also has the athletic tools to win at the NFL level. Detroit desperately needs a secondary pass rusher next to Aidan Hutchinson, and Braswell fits the bill.

30. Baltimore Ravens select Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Despite a phenomenal season offensively, the AFC Championship game proved that the Ravens still need another pass catcher on the outside. Thomas is big, fast and has more wiggle than you think at that size, a nice complement to the electric Zay Flowers.

31. San Francisco 49ers select Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Despite having the MonStars at all the skill positions, the right tackle spot has been kind of a weak point for the Niners. Suamataia is still a bit raw, but the size and movement skills are too good to pass up.

32. Kansas City Chiefs select AD Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Chiefs and Mitchell just seem like a perfect fit. Mitchell is tall, long and can both take the top off the defense, but also win at the catch point as well. His route running is still hot and cold, but when you get drafted into the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes universe, that gives you time to develop. Mitchell can be the outside receiver the Chiefs need as they continue to thrive in this phase of the Mahomes era.