Chiefs OG Nick Allegretti finished Super Bowl with torn UCL in elbow

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII we thought that Kansas City Chiefs backup offensive guard Nick Allegretti had the potential to be an unsung hero for the Chiefs.

However, we had no idea how heroic he would be.

Allegretti was pressed into action after starting left guard Joe Thuney suffered a pectoral injury in Kansas City’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. Thuney missed the AFC Championship Game, and while there was hope he could start in Super Bowl LVIII, he was ruled out late last week.

Allegretti, who started in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, was called upon to start in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. He played all 79 snaps, and according to Pro Football Focus he allowed one sack.

We might excuse him that, given this news:

#Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti, who started Super Bowl LVIII in place All-Pro Joe Thuney, played all 79 snaps despite suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the second quarter, per source.



An MRI today revealed the full tear. Few are tougher than Allegretti, now a three-time champ. pic.twitter.com/Y4CZYgDWy8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 13, 2024

Despite suffering a torn UCL early in the game, not only did Allegretti finish the game, he did not miss a single snap.

Heroic, indeed.