Jason Kelce had the best night ever after Chiefs won the Super Bowl

The biggest winner of the Kansas City Chiefs’ run to another Super Bowl has been someone who doesn’t even play in Kansas City: Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce. As one of the best centers of all time as well as big brother to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Jason had a lot of eyes on him during the Chiefs’ playoff run, and he didn’t disappoint.

What started as drinking beers with the crowd in Buffalo turned fully into the Jason Kelce experience after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, and it included...a luchador mask?

Jason Kelce dancing in a Vegas nightclub with a wrestling mask on might be the best thing to come out of Super Bowl LVIII pic.twitter.com/xzIuwJmh9C — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 12, 2024

The story behind Kelce wearing the luchador mask might be even funnier than the mask itself. Per Jason and Travis’ podcast New Heights, Jason said he found the luchador mask on the floor of the first afterparty he and Travis went to, and from there that’s when Jason Kelce turned into the Green Goblin of partying.

We got a FULL Super Bowl 58 recap from the field to the after parties



NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW! @Experian_US



Tap in: https://t.co/VsZfPrPBBx pic.twitter.com/1eE2rtD1mT — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 14, 2024

I particularly love this video, showing Travis and Taylor Swift very much in love and sharing a special moment together, then panning to Jason Kelce and Marshmello completely having an out of body experience. This is cinema, and it deserves all the awards.

I'm sorry but if you can't find joy in a video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing to Love Story that then pans to Jason Kelce on stage with Marshmello while wearing a wrestling mask then you need to reevaluate some things. pic.twitter.com/By7qpeBgbF — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 12, 2024

If you take anything from this, remember Jason Kelce’s words: if you see a luchador mask you don’t ask any questions.

You can watch the full episode of New Heights for complete details on Jason’s night:

The Kelce brothers sure seem like they have a pretty good life.