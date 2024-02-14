The best Chiefs Super Bowl parade moments of 2024

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi was one of many athletes who loved what he called “hat and t-shirt” games. Games where you either clinched a playoff spot, or advanced to the Super Bowl. Because when you won those games you got a hat, and a t-shirt, to celebrate.

Well, the Super Bowl is a bit different. You can call that a “hat, t-shirt, and parade” game. Because when you win the Super Bowl not only do you get the gear, but you get a parade too.

Kansas City Chiefs fans honored their heroes Wednesday with a victory parade and a rally, the second year in a row that Kansas City had the chance to honor a Super Bowl-winning team.

Here are just some of the best moments.

Is this fan WR1?

Things got off to an incredible start with this fan, perched atop a light post, managing to catch one of the many beers thrown in their direction while sliding down and immediately giving it a good home:

This is happening. He snagged a beer and slammed it. pic.twitter.com/Q81RQjevN7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024

Willie Gay, shirtless

Linebacker Willie Gay did his best to get the crowd fired up early:

Willie Gay running shirtless through the streets of KC @WillieGayJr pic.twitter.com/lonBWDK2Kx — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2024

Isiah Pacheco is still running hard

Running back Isiah Pacheco is known for his hard-charging running style. It has been called “violent” by Andy Reid, “gritty” by The Ringer, and “determined” by Pacheco himself.

That style is apparently not confined to the football field:

Pacheco runs the same at the parade as he does in a game pic.twitter.com/CSljpyoz7p — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2024

Pacheco also has a goat

Yes, you read that correctly:

No word if the goat’s name is Patrick.

Travis Kelce gets a ride from Creed Humphrey

Come for Patrick Mahomes getting the crowd fired up, stay for center Creed Humphrey giving Travis Kelce a ride on his shoulders:

3-Time SB MVP walking the route and Travis Kelce getting a ride from Creed Humphrey pic.twitter.com/JfqAUQOXiW — Jason Anderson (@J810Anderson) February 14, 2024

Patrick Mahomes talks “three-peat”

It has never happened before in the NFL.

But quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the Chiefs eying the first “three-peat” in NFL history:

The talk of a three-peat officially is underway. pic.twitter.com/Hc21OjkmWQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024

Chris Jones makes it clear ... he is coming back

If you thought Chris Jones might be leaving Kansas City, you thought wrong: