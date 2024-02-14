 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The best Chiefs Super Bowl parade moments of 2024

Chiefs Super Bowl parade best moments, featuring Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and more

By Mark Schofield, James Dator, Joseph Acosta, and Ricky O'Donnell
Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi was one of many athletes who loved what he called “hat and t-shirt” games. Games where you either clinched a playoff spot, or advanced to the Super Bowl. Because when you won those games you got a hat, and a t-shirt, to celebrate.

Well, the Super Bowl is a bit different. You can call that a “hat, t-shirt, and parade” game. Because when you win the Super Bowl not only do you get the gear, but you get a parade too.

Kansas City Chiefs fans honored their heroes Wednesday with a victory parade and a rally, the second year in a row that Kansas City had the chance to honor a Super Bowl-winning team.

Here are just some of the best moments.

Is this fan WR1?

Things got off to an incredible start with this fan, perched atop a light post, managing to catch one of the many beers thrown in their direction while sliding down and immediately giving it a good home:

Willie Gay, shirtless

Linebacker Willie Gay did his best to get the crowd fired up early:

Isiah Pacheco is still running hard

Running back Isiah Pacheco is known for his hard-charging running style. It has been called “violent” by Andy Reid, “gritty” by The Ringer, and “determined” by Pacheco himself.

That style is apparently not confined to the football field:

Pacheco also has a goat

Yes, you read that correctly:

No word if the goat’s name is Patrick.

Travis Kelce gets a ride from Creed Humphrey

Come for Patrick Mahomes getting the crowd fired up, stay for center Creed Humphrey giving Travis Kelce a ride on his shoulders:

Patrick Mahomes talks “three-peat”

It has never happened before in the NFL.

But quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the Chiefs eying the first “three-peat” in NFL history:

Chris Jones makes it clear ... he is coming back

If you thought Chris Jones might be leaving Kansas City, you thought wrong:

