Justin Fields’ social media action hints at Bears’ NFL Draft plans at No. 1

The Chicago Bears hold the keys to the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick. It’s the second straight year Chicago owns the top pick, only this time it wasn’t because they finished with the worst record in football. The Carolina Panthers sent the Bears their 2024 first rounder last year as they moved up from No. 9 to No. 1, and somehow that pick ended up in the top spot once again.

What the Bears at No. 1 overall this year all comes back to the quarterback. Chicago could trade down from the top pick for the second year in a row for an even bigger haul of assets, and continue sticking with QB Justin Fields as he enters his fourth season. The Bears could also stay at the pick and select a quarterback, with USC’s Caleb Williams being the front-runner.

There are so many factors that go into the Bears’ decision, all of which have already been debated ad nauseam. With the 2024 NFL Draft Combine rapidly approaching on Feb. 26, Chicago’s decision could come soon. The Bears maybe, possibly hinted at their plans when astute internet sleuths like the esteemed Tom Fornelli noticed that Fields unfollowed the Bears on Instagram on Monday night.

BREAKING: Justin Fields no longer follows the Bears on Instagram pic.twitter.com/MgXSy6tLcg — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 20, 2024

Fields’ dog Uno has also unfollowed the Bears on Instagram:

DEVELOPING: Justin Fields’ dog Uno has also unfollowed the Bears on Instagram. As of yet I am unable to confirm whether Uno made this decision himself or if his social media manager made it. Remarkable nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/VB49jMv6Ai — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 20, 2024

The Bears chose to keep Fields last year when they owned the top pick. While eventual No. 1 pick Bryce Young had a forgettable rookie season in Carolina, the No. 2 pick from 2023, CJ Stroud, immediately looked like a stud QB for the Houston Texans. It’s so hard to pass on a potential star QB at the top of the order two years in a row, but of course there are no guarantees in the NFL draft.

If the Bears want to split the difference, the best move might be trading down to No. 2 with Washington for a huge haul of assets and then selecting North Carolina QB Drake Maye. That plan only works if they believe Maye is as good as Williams. At this point, sticking with Fields seems the most unlikely outcome as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. There has been speculation that the Bears could land at least a second round pick in a trade package for Fields.

I am a lifelong Bears fan — my family vacations every summer growing up were taking road trips to Platteville, Wisconsin to watch some dreadful ‘90s Bears teams go through training camp in the blistering heat. I love Fields deeply and always have, but it just feels like the Bears have better options at QB this year thanks to their incredible stroke of luck to land the No. 1 pick again. Whether they draft Williams at No. 1 or trade down to No. 2 and take Maye, the Bears are set up for success long-term if they can get this QB question right.

Fields still has every opportunity to be a good QB in the NFL, but it sure seems like it’s going to happen somewhere other than Chicago.