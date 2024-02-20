Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson enjoys sharing a division with C.J. Stroud

When it comes to sports a lot of people often say that they want to compete against the best.

Don’t get me wrong, I totally get that. There is something satisfying to having taken out what people say is the very best because, uh, well, that makes you the best! Transitive property and all that jazz.

When it comes to things like your division though, miss me with all of that stuff. People can say that they want to have intense competition all year round, but you know what sounds easier than that? Guaranteed spots in the playoffs every year.

Obviously in the world of sports nothing is guaranteed but I think the overall idea here is pretty apparent. It is something that I discussed with Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson when I had the chance to speak to him over the weekend thanks to our friends at Panini. You can watch our conversation right below by way of the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

Richardson and I covered a variety of topics, including how much he is looking forward to the 2024 season, but when he mentioned Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud I could not help myself.

You see, Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year. Zero debate about it. He was clearly the best.

But while I am not saying that Anthony Richardson would have absolutely won it had he played the entire season... in the world of sports those kind of questions are completely and totally fair game. I asked Anthony if he feels that way and he said he is incredibly respectful of and happy for Stroud, but that as a competitor you always feel like you have the best shot at doing things like that when control is in your hands.

Thanks to our friends at @PaniniAmerica I was able to interview Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson this past weekend.



He is so much fun and very easy to root for.



Watch at @BloggingTheBoys: https://t.co/Vipg1R3SyE pic.twitter.com/TtQo7s8vCp — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 20, 2024

It is going to be so much fun to watch the AFC South and these two (and Trevor Lawrence!) battle it out for years to come. These are the good times. We made it.

Our thanks to Anthony Richardson and to Panini for the time.