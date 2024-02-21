Justin Fields addresses Caleb Williams rumors, reveals why he unfollowed Bears

We have reached one of the tougher parts of NFL Draft season. No, not “QB hand size day” or “Wonderlic scores” day or even “S2 test results day.”

No, we have reached the “this player unfollowed his team on social media” portion of NFL Draft season.

The player in question? Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Inquisitive minds noted earlier this week that the young QB had unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, leading to speculation that he has already been made aware of Chicago’s plans for the upcoming draft. The Bears hold two picks inside the top ten, including the first-overall selection, and many believe Chicago will draft a quarterback with that pick, perhaps USC passer Caleb Williams.

Fields addressed the move on an episode of the “St. Brown Bros” podcast from The 33rd Team. The reason for the unfollow?

Vacation.

Justin Fields reveals to the St. Brown brothers why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, via @The33rdTeamFB.



https://t.co/PVuPFC1Ivd pic.twitter.com/b8zPSPDxMM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024

I’m about to go on vacation,” said Fields. “I don’t want to see football.”

Fields did elaborate on what the future might hold over the course of the episode. He stated that his preference is to stay in Chicago — “I love the city,” said the QB — but he admitted that the NFL is a “business.”

He also addressed speculation about a move to the Atlanta Falcons, which would be a homecoming for Fields, who was born in Georgia and began his college career at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. “Atlanta would be tough,” said Fields. “The only con of going back home would be people hitting my phone crazy ... But I think they got a lot of playmakers on the team.”

The main message from Fields? He just wants it all to be over.

“But I feel like the biggest thing with all of this going on right now is I just want it to be over. Just let me know if I’m going to be traded,” said Fields. “Let me know if I’m staying.”

Fields might not have to wait long. With the NFL Scouting Combine set to get underway next week, there could be resolution on this front sooner rather than later.