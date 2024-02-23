2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, how to watch, major storylines, and more

The world’s longest, and strangest, job interview process kicks into high gear next week.

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

After all, when you strip everything away the NFL Draft process is really just a group of people leaving college behind to find their first job. Only instead of going through job postings and sending out resumes, NFL Draft prospects go through something much different. Once their college football season ends they begin running the gauntlet, from all-star games, private workouts, and of course, the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Combine gets underway next week from Indianapolis, with media sessions early in the week from the Indiana Convention Center followed by the on-field workouts from Lucas Oil Stadium later in the week. Here is the full schedule, which is sorted by position groups, as well as how to watch all the action.

Schedule

The schedule for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is below, and as you see it is sorted by position groups. Defensive linemen and linebackers start the process first, followed by defensive backs and tight ends in the second group, running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers in the third group, and offensive linemen along with special teamers in the final group.

The schedule is also staggered, so you might have one group working out on the field, while another group is doing media interviews and a third is going through the medical testing (which is one of the biggest parts of Combine week for the players and teams).

Here is the full schedule, courtesy of NFLCombine.net:

This schedule will help you plan your next week. For example, Chicago Bears fans probably want to tune in later in the week, when the quarterbacks take to the field. QBs will workout at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

How to watch

For those fans who want to watch the action from Indianapolis, the NFL Network is your home for coverage. NFL Network will broadcast the on-field workouts starting on Thursday.

Thursday, February 29: DL and LB, 3:00 p.m. (Eastern)

Friday, March 1: DB and TE, 3:00 p.m. (Eastern)

Saturday, March 2: RB, WR and QB: 3:00 p.m. (Eastern)

Sunday, March 3: OL and ST: 3:00 p.m. (Eastern)

You can also stream coverage from NFL Network. Live streaming of the NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is also available to stream across devices on NFL+.

Major storylines to follow

For more on the six storylines that might shape the first round, we covered those in greater detail earlier in the week.

Briefly, some of the major storylines to follow during the 2024 Scouting Combine include:

How will the quarterbacks shake out?

Will a running back step forward?

What pass rushers solidify their first-round status?

Who is WR2?

What players keep their pre-draft rise rolling?

How do the medical examinations unfold?

Of course the biggest question answered during Combine Week?

Who eats the most shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo’s?