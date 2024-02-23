 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Draft 2024 top-50 player rankings before Scouting Combine

Here’s who and what stand out on the first big board of the draft season so far

By Joseph Acosta
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the NFL Combine right around the corner, now is the perfect time to drop a big board.

This year’s class is really interesting in a lot of spots, namely for teams needing wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback depth. On my top 50 board, 10 wide receivers make up the list, including the No. 1 overall player, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. In addition to Jr, two other receivers are in the top ten with Washington’s Rome Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers. I believe all three can become bonafide stars and top receivers for whichever team drafts them, but Harrison is a special, special prospect. Odunze and Nabers aren’t too far off however. Eleven offensive linemen fill out the top 50, with this upcoming class being really fun. Of course, the top two are Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, but I think there are some interesting players here who might end up sliding inside to guard at the next level. Washington’s Troy Fautanu and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga are the first two that come to mind. This is also a very good center class, with Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson leading the pack.

On the flip side, there are only four quarterbacks in this top 50, and the gap between them is rather large. At the top are UNC’s Drake Maye and USC’s Caleb Williams, but then after that the next QB is LSU’s Jayden Daniels at 15. Then there’s another big drop until you get to Michigan’s JJ McCarthy at 35. This class is going to be an odd one to scout with most teams in the market for a QB, but seemingly only four that can possibly end up being first rounders. Everywhere else you’re taking major swings on QBs that might not be ready yet (you can even say that about McCarthy too).

Before we get to the big board, there’s a player who has shot up my boards since scouting him: Kansas EDGE Austin Booker. Despite having only around 600 snaps played in his career, Booker is a long and lean pass rusher who has really good hands despite being so inexperienced at the position. Booker is an active run defender despite his size, and never takes plays off as well. He’s going to need to add mass to his frame, but if he gets in the right system you’re looking at a potential double-digit sack guy in the NFL.

Without further ado, here is the first iteration of my 2024 NFL Draft Big Board. Fire away!

Pre Combine NFL Draft Big Board

Rank Name Position College Year
1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State Junior
2 Brock Bowers TE Georgia Junior
3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina Junior
4 Caleb Williams QB USC Junior
5 Rome Odunze WR Washington Junior
6 Malik Nabers WR LSU Junior
7 Olu Fashanu OT Penn State Junior (RS)
8 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame Junior
9 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama Sophomore (RS)
10 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State Junior (RS)
11 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA Senior (RS)
12 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo Junior
13 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama Junior
14 Amarius Mims OT Georgia Junior
15 Jayden Daniels QB LSU Senior
16 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa Junior
17 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson Junior
18 Johnny Newton DT Illinois Senior
19 JC Latham OT Alabama Junior
20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU Junior
21 Keon Coleman WR Florida State Junior
22 AD Mitchell WR Texas Junior
23 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State Junior
24 Troy Fautanu OL Washington Senior
25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama Junior
26 Jackson Powers-Johnson OC Oregon Junior
27 Ja'Lynn Polk WR Washington Junior
28 Taliese Fuaga OL Oregon State Senior
29 Byron Murphy II DT Texas Senior
30 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia Senior
31 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma Junior (RS)
32 Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama Senior
33 Austin Booker EDGE Kansas Sophomore (RS)
34 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia Junior
35 JJ McCarthy QB Michigan Junior
36 Darius Robinson DL Missouri Senior
37 Graham Barton OL Duke Senior
38 Ennis Rakestraw Jr CB Missouri Senior
39 Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State Senior
40 Kingsley Suamataia OL BYU Junior (RS)
41 Troy Franklin WR Oregon Junior
42 Junior Colson LB Michigan Junior
43 Zach Frazier OC West Virginia Senior
44 Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky Senior
45 Patrick Paul OT Houston Senior
46 Ruke Orhorhoro DT Clemson Senior
47 T'Vondre Sweat DT Texas Senior
48 Jordan Morgan OL Arizona Senior
49 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington Junior
50 Marshawn Kneeland EDGE Western Michigan Senior

