The Cardinals repeated history with a cursed Kyle Murray tweet

It’s the week before the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and the Arizona Cardinals want to make something very clear: Kyle Murray is their guy.

It’s weird enough to randomly post that your QB under contract is your franchise QB in February, but even wilder when you remember that THE CARDINALS DID THE EXACT SAME THING WITH JOSH ROSEN IN 2019!

Y’all are having fun with speculation, but... pic.twitter.com/dy4NbJ82iB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 12, 2019

Five years ago the Cardinals held the No. 1 pick in the draft and rumors were swirling whether they were going to pull the plug on Rosen after one year. The Cardinals had the option to select a QB with the No. 1 pick, or draft defense and let Rosen cook.

We know what happened next. The Cardinals took Murray with the No. 1 pick and traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins where he would continue to be mediocre. It was absolutely the correct decision by the Cardinals, it’s just wild to see them trying to run back the same thing with this cursed tweet.

As it stood there weren’t really many people who thought Arizona would take a QB at No. 4 in the draft. Now? Man, it feels like they might be getting ready for the same move again.