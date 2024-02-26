Tommy Devito and Saquon Barkley talk golfing, football and cutlets

This is part of an interview done at Radio Row of Super Bowl LVIII.

The pairing of QB Tommy Devito and RB Saquon Barkley was a big swing for the New York Giants offense. After QB Daniel Jones got hurt, Devito took over the QB spot and ignited a firestorm of fun play by the Giants and a groundswell of fan support. The swing paid off for New York, as they were able to find something to get excited about in a lost season that was ravaged by injuries.

I sat down with Devito and Barkley at Radio Row to discuss the whirlwind season, playing backyard football and taking swings on the golf course, which is what they were here to do in the offseason. All thanks to our good friends at Mariott Bonvoy, who helped set up the interview.

Saquon Barkley & Tommy DeVito partnered with Marriott Bonvoy to give two members the Ultimate VIP Weekend at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. On Thursday, February 8th, Saquon Barkley and Tommy DeVito teamed up with Marriott Bonvoy to kick off the Ultimate VIP Weekend for two - a once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl weekend experience redeemed by two Marriott Bonvoy members. The winners got to enjoy a private tee-time at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort with Saquon and Tommy and will enjoy a week full of exclusive activities, including access to the Marriott Bonvoy Rush After Dark Party Presented by VISA as well as suite tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.

You can find this interview on SB Nation’s Big Blue View podcast network on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.