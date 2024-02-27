NFL considering adopting XFL’s wild kickoff rules

The NFL has been trying for years to find a balance on kickoffs to no avail. The traditional model caused too many injuries, and on review the switch to kickoffs from the 35 yard line resulted in far too many dead balls in 2023, rendering the kickoff process pointless.

Now the league is looking at another change to kickoffs, and plan to take page out of the XFL’s playbook. Team owners are expected to vote on a rule change in March which would switch the kickoff process to the XFL’s model, which seemed to find a balance between players getting to advance the ball, but without the devastating injuries we’ve seen in the past.

Under the proposed rule the kickoff would move back to the 30 yard line. The receiving team would line up at the 30, with the remainder of the kickoff team on the 35. Only the kicker and returner are able to move prior to the ball being fielded. This would ensure we wouldn’t see players colliding at full speed in both directions, with the majority of gunners and blockers making contact before reaching their top speed — more akin to a normal play.

If you’re wondering what this looks like it practice here’s how it’s looked in the XFL, and it’s a little jarring if you haven’t watched before.

Now, the kneejerk reaction might be to say that this looks like much too big an advantage for the kicking team. If we look at the first clip above, ignoring the trick play, we see the defender make first contact at the 18-yard line. NFL-caliber tacklers would make that play more often than not, and If that becomes the norm then it’s a tremendous yardage advantage for kicking team.

Related Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook

However, it’s also a very fair way of doing it. If anything it would reward teams for having more skilled place kickers, rather than simply those who could boom it off the tee on every attempt. Teams with great kickers who are able to accurately place the ball in the field of play would lead to more long drives for offenses — which partially counteracts the prevalence of rules which benefit the offense.

Head of the NFL competition committee Rich McKay told CBS Sports that the league is exploring every option.

“We have to be open-minded enough to say ‘can we bring plays back in the game that have gone out of the game.’”

There’s little doubt that the lack of kick returns takes an exciting element out of the game. Devin Hester is entering the 2024 Hall of Fame class based on his skill as a returner, and it’s a shame that we might never see another specialist like that enshrined in Canton again if kickoffs are removed from the game entirely.

It’s an innovative move that’s sure to ruffle feathers, but it seems the NFL is willing to think outside the box — even if that means borrowing from another league.