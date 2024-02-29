Tom Brady tried to beat his own 40 at the combine, 24 years later

Tom Brady is firmly in his “retired athlete trying to make money off anything” mode, but at least it brings in some fun moments like this. Brady laced up his shoes In honor of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and tried to right and old wrong: His horrific time in the 40-yard dash.

Brady legendarily ran 5.17 back in 2000, looking like the kind of dude whose freshman 15 carried on with interest. It wasn’t until he hit the NFL and got serious about getting cut that he became the athlete he was during his career. So, in a video for NoBull Shoes, Brady wanted to see whether or not he could beat his old 40 time, despite now being 46 years-old.

24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M @nobull pic.twitter.com/6BoruftAd9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 29, 2024

Credit where it’s due: Not all of us could run faster than we could in our early 20s — but of course we’re not Tom Brady. To be fair, back when he ran in 2000 the 40 was a barely-considered event for quarterbacks. The existence of the QB 40 was more or less laughed at. Now with dual-threat quarterbacks and an emphasis on escapability it’s become something people watch closer.

Tom finished at 5.12, barely better than his 2000 time — but the dude still beat it. That’s impressive enough.