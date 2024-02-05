NFL Pro Bowl 2024’s best and worst moments, starring Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield

As the final bow gets put on the NFL season, the eyes of the football world came to Orlando for Pro Bowl weekend. Some of the NFL’s best participated in fun events over the weekend like ‘Best Catch’, ‘Precision Passing’, and capped off the weekend with an high-scoring flag football game.

With the lighter nature of the weekend and more access to players, we got a lot of fun moments from the weekend. We wrapped them up here so you can recap what was a great moment for the Pro Bowl players in the land of the Mouse.

Baker Mayfield wins the Precision Passing challenge, hits Squabble

Baker Mayfield had a fun week in Orlando. The Bucs signal caller was a late add to the roster, and simply came in and won the Precision Passing challenge, beating out Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, CJ Stroud and Gardner Minshew. In the final, he and Stroud squared off, with Mayfield winning by a slim margin.

Instead of doing the Squabble though, Mayfield hit his own dance with a familiar face ... Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown did the dance after scoring a touchdown against the Bucs in the Divisional Round.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Baker Mayfield did the dance together pic.twitter.com/Ef9rz0KdJw — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) February 2, 2024

Puka Nacua catches a pass off a wakeboard

The Best Catch competition was a battle between Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku and Los Angeles Rams rookie WR Puka Nacua. It was water themed, with Njoku and Nacua both incorporating pools into their routine. While Njoku missed all three chances to make his catch (he tried to flip into the pool and catch the ball), Nacua won the competition by gliding on a wakeboard and catching a pass from Jimmy Clausen (yes, that Jimmy Clausen).

Going off the ramp would’ve been sick, but even attempting this takes extreme balance and coordination. Nacua deservedly won, and made it look cool to.

Miles Killebrew wins one for the special teamers

How about the special teamers making an appearance! Vikings Long Snapper Andrew DePaola helped the NFC win the snapping challenge, but Miles Killebrew stole the show. The Pittsburgh Steeler made a crazy catch with a football between his legs in the punt catching challenge, helping the AFC secure the victory. This might’ve been the most impressive feat of athleticism from the entire weekend.

Miles Killebrew caught a punt while holding 5 other footballs... FIVE pic.twitter.com/qqSemaA4Dr — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 2, 2024

If you listen to the broadcast, you can hear Marcus Spears pleading with Killebrew not to put that football between his legs to try and catch it, but the move Killebrew does to put the ball between his legs moments before catching the ball while maintaining possession was absolutely sick.

Jake Ferguson golfed barefoot

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was in the golfing portion of the Pro Bowl games, and he brought a unique aspect to his game.

Look man, I’m not going to judge. But doing anything outside barefoot is absolutely insane. Ferguson ended up on the winning side, but that’s mainly because half of everyone’s golf balls went into the water.

Jalen Hurts tries and fails very hard at catching a pass

Because it was flag football, that meant QBs could go out for passes after throwing to a player behind the line of scrimmage. Jalen Hurts tried to remake the Philly Special in Orlando, and the results went...poorly.

Jalen Hurts couldn’t finish the Philly Special in the Pro Bowl on the day Eagles won the Super Bowl 6 years ago



But Jalen has a big smile on his face

pic.twitter.com/SW4Wg8WFVD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 4, 2024

Hurts calling for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb to throw him the ball before missing the grab and falling over is the funniest part. No matter how good QBs are as athletes, catching passes are extremely difficult.

Eli Manning vs. Supahotfire rap battle

Eli Manning is making a very, very strong case for being the coolest Manning. After beating older brother Peyton again in the Pro Bowl games, he and rapper Supahotfire (who you know from the meme) had a rap battle, which of course was hilarious.

I’m gonna be saying, “I’m Eli Manning. I’m NICE. Tom Brady’s the GOAT? SIKE, I beat him TWICE,” in my head for a long time.

But Eli's not a rapper pic.twitter.com/xBtE6vJ29j — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2024

Linemen trash talk

The NFC swept the games in between quarters of the flag football game on Sunday, and it was due to the big boys up front. Sadly, none of the linemen played receiver during flag football, but they made their impact known. The NFC dominated the strength competitions, even setting a record for quickest tug of war win. Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith had a lot to say about it after the games.

#Cowboys Tyler Smith is the *unofficial* spokesman for all NFL Big’s ️



This is moments after the NFC set the world's fastest *unofficial* Tug of War battle with the AFC.



However, there’s nothing unofficial about Smith’s strength as a player



( : @NFL on IG) #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/PBxYd5Qs0n — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) February 5, 2024

I’m not saying he’s right, but the AFC getting cooked in all of the strength competitions that involve the big men tell a big story.

Baker Mayfield wins Pro Bowl MVP

The NFC came out victorious after a close flag football game, coming back to top the AFC. Mayfield closed the game for Eli Manning’s side, and led the NFC to a victory. From throwing a touchdown pass to Lamb (an Oklahoma connection that Lamb said was six years in the making) to scrambling around when he was blitzed, Mayfield came out of this the biggest winner.

Let him Bake! ‍ Baker Mayfield is the offensive MVP of the #ProBowlGames! pic.twitter.com/YuVM2QRc4J — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2024

You can tell the players like this new format for the Pro Bowl, and the access helps make the event more intriguing, even if there’s no tackle football being played.