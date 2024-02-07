Man climbing Las Vegas Sphere is Super Bowl week’s first viral star

We might have our first — but probably not our last — crazy Las Vegas Super Bowl story.

When the NFL announced that Super Bowl LVIII would be headed to Las Vegas, speculation began almost immediately regarding what the absurd story, or stories, would be to emerge out of the week. The media world descending on Sin City with a full week of content to fill? Just imagine what would be coming our way.

Add in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and images of a surprise wedding at an all-night chapel, and you just see the content wheels spinning.

However, it looks as if we have our first entrant in the theater of the absurd, and it involves the Las Vegas Sphere. You know, the $2.3 billion structure complete with an 18,600-seat auditorium, a wraparound interior LED screen, and an LED exterior?

Tuesday night the Sphere used that to show off Super Bowl rings over the years:

On the Sphere tonight:

Super Bowl rings pic.twitter.com/ux73hrSCFo — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) February 7, 2024

Wednesday, however, it was the site of something different:

A drunk guy is climbing the Sphere — Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) February 7, 2024

That’s right! Reports emerged on Wednesday of someone making a valiant attempt to climb the Sphere itself. Given that cameras are everywhere these days, it did not take long for images to surface:

Then, our climber managed to reach the summit:

WATCH: A person could be seen walking across the top of the Sphere in Las Vegas >> https://t.co/22ChGsS8kB pic.twitter.com/XnwpMXcF4m — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) February 7, 2024

Is this part of an elaborate Super Bowl commercial? Truly someone just still feeling the effects of a late night/early morning? A worker who just needs to change an LED bulb? Or something else entirely?

KTNV in Las Vegas provided this report:

LIVE: @bryanhorwath is live outside the Sphere with the latest updates after a man climbed to the top of the building. pic.twitter.com/NIhHmEwO34 — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) February 7, 2024

Astute observers might remember something similar last year in Phoenix.

A Sphere Entertainment spokesperson provided the following statement to SB Nation: “We are grateful to the local authorities for their support in this matter. The individuals involved are currently in the custody of LVMPD.”

Now, just imagine what else awaits us this week.

After all, it is only Wednesday. Super Bowl LVIII is still a few days away.