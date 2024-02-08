Brock Purdy might be an actual child, and these 8 photos prove it

There’s a lot of debate over whether Brock Purdy is an elite quarterback, or a beneficiary of the system around him. I think we’re asking the wrong questions. Instead of focusing on this whole superstar vs. game manager thing, we need to settle the most pressing issue surround the quarterback.

Is he actually a super-talented child who found himself in the Super Bowl through a Zoltan-esque Big situation?

Brock Purdy looks like a little kid modeling a 49ers Halloween costume in a magazine pic.twitter.com/4ihZBCX8mH — Buck City Breaks (@BuckCityBreaks) February 7, 2024

There are dozens of photos of Purdy taking media appointments ahead of Super Bowl LVIII — and he looks like a child in all of them. Don’t believe me? Let’s take a look.

When you’re forced to address rumors you egged Mr. Peterson’s house last Halloween

Giving an impassioned argument on why Tepig is the best Gen V Pokemon starter

When Nickelodeon asks you about your favorite episode of Spongebob and you remember how funny it was.

Mom asks why listening in class is marked as “needs improvement” on your report card.

Telling people about the time you and your dad went fishing and you caught the biggest fish the lake had ever seen, but you released the fish before you could get a photo of it

When you thought your were having grilled chicken for dinner but mom walked through the door with a Happy Meal

When you’re standing next to the QB of the varsity team at the pep rally and you think he’s just the coolest dude

I’m not saying that Brock Purdy is actually multiple children stacked on top of each other, but I’m also not-not saying it.