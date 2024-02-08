NFL Honors 2024: Awards, how to watch, nominees, Hall of Fame finalists, and more

The 2023-2024 NFL season comes to its conclusion on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. But ahead of the big game there is some business to be taken care of.

The annual NFL Honors awards show.

The NFL Honors debuted in 2012, seeking to honor the best players and performances of the NFL season as well as to announce the upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame members. From 2012 until 2021 the show occurred the night before the Super Bowl. In 2022, the event was shifted to the Thursday before the big game.

Keegan-Michael Key is set to return as the host for the third time, having previously hosted in 2017 and 2022. A number of NFL players past and present are schedule to appear as presenters, including Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, Tony Gonzalez, Damar Hamlin, Justin Jefferson, Cam Jordan, Ray Lewis, Micah Parsons and Deion Sanders.

Here is how to watch, and a look at all the nominees.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

Where: Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Channel: CBS/NFL Network

Streaming: Paramount+

Awards and nominees

AP Most Valuable Player

Previous Winner: Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers quarterback

AP Offensive Player of the Year

Previous Winner: Justin Jefferson

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins wide receiver

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

AP Defensive Player of the Year

Previous Winner: Nick Bosa

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys cornerback

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Previous Winner: Garrett Wilson

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Previous Winner: Sauce Gardner

Will Anderson, Houston Texans defensive end

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle

Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback

Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Previous Winner: Geno Smith

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns quarterback

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins quarterback

AP Coach of the Year

Previous Winner: Brian Daboll

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Previous Winner: DeMeco Ryans

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator

Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024

Modern Era Finalists

Eric Allen, cornerback

Jared Allen, defensive end

Willie Anderson, offensive tackle

Jahri Evans, offensive guard

Dwight Freeney, defensive end

Antonio Gates, tight end

Rodney Harrison, safety

Devin Hester, return specialist/wide receiver

Torry Holt, wide receiver

Andre Johnson, wide receiver

Julius Peppers, defensive end

Fred Taylor, running back

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver

Patrick Willis, linebacker

Darren Woodson, safety

Senior Finalists

Randy Gradishar, linebacker

Steve McMichael, defensive lineman

Art Powell, wide receiver

Coach/Contributor Finalist

Buddy Parker, coach

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for their contributions and excellence both on and off the field. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on their community.

Dak Prescott was last season’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Here are the nominees for this season’s Award.