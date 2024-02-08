NFL Honors 2024: Awards, how to watch, nominees, Hall of Fame finalists, and more

The 2023-2024 NFL season comes to its conclusion on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. But ahead of the big game there is some business to be taken care of.
The annual NFL Honors awards show.
The NFL Honors debuted in 2012, seeking to honor the best players and performances of the NFL season as well as to announce the upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame members. From 2012 until 2021 the show occurred the night before the Super Bowl. In 2022, the event was shifted to the Thursday before the big game.
Keegan-Michael Key is set to return as the host for the third time, having previously hosted in 2017 and 2022. A number of NFL players past and present are schedule to appear as presenters, including Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, Tony Gonzalez, Damar Hamlin, Justin Jefferson, Cam Jordan, Ray Lewis, Micah Parsons and Deion Sanders.
Here is how to watch, and a look at all the nominees.
How to watch
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT
Where: Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Channel: CBS/NFL Network
Streaming: Paramount+
Awards and nominees
AP Most Valuable Player
Previous Winner: Patrick Mahomes
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers quarterback
AP Offensive Player of the Year
Previous Winner: Justin Jefferson
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins wide receiver
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback
AP Defensive Player of the Year
Previous Winner: Nick Bosa
- DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys cornerback
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
Previous Winner: Garrett Wilson
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions running back
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions tight end
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver
- Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons running back
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Previous Winner: Sauce Gardner
- Will Anderson, Houston Texans defensive end
- Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle
- Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback
- Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback
AP Comeback Player of the Year
Previous Winner: Geno Smith
- Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns quarterback
- Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins quarterback
AP Coach of the Year
Previous Winner: Brian Daboll
- Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
- DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
- Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
- Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Previous Winner: DeMeco Ryans
- Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
- Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator
- Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator
- Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator
- Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024
Modern Era Finalists
- Eric Allen, cornerback
- Jared Allen, defensive end
- Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
- Jahri Evans, offensive guard
- Dwight Freeney, defensive end
- Antonio Gates, tight end
- Rodney Harrison, safety
- Devin Hester, return specialist/wide receiver
- Torry Holt, wide receiver
- Andre Johnson, wide receiver
- Julius Peppers, defensive end
- Fred Taylor, running back
- Reggie Wayne, wide receiver
- Patrick Willis, linebacker
- Darren Woodson, safety
Senior Finalists
- Randy Gradishar, linebacker
- Steve McMichael, defensive lineman
- Art Powell, wide receiver
Coach/Contributor Finalist
- Buddy Parker, coach
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for their contributions and excellence both on and off the field. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on their community.
Dak Prescott was last season’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Here are the nominees for this season’s Award.
- Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Ledbetter
- Atlanta Falcons: Bradley Pinion
- Baltimore Ravens: Roquan Smith
- Buffalo Bills: Dion Dawkins
- Carolina Panthers: Bradley Bozeman
- Chicago Bears: Justin Jones
- Cincinnati Bengals: Ted Karras
- Cleveland Browns: Anthony Walker
- Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Lawrence
- Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles
- Detroit Lions: Frank Ragnow
- Green Bay Packers: De’Vondre Campbell
- Houston Texans: Jon Weeks
- Indianapolis Colts: Zaire Franklin
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Dawuane Smoot
- Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
- Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby
- Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James
- Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp
- Miami Dolphins: Alec Ingold
- Minnesota Vikings: Harrison Phillips
- New England Patriots: Jonathan Jones
- New Orleans Saints: Tyrann Mathieu
- New York Giants: Saquon Barkley
- New York Jets: Solomon Thomas
- Philadelphia Eagles: Lane Johnson
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward
- San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead
- Seattle Seahawks: Bobby Wagner
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons
- Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin
Loading comments...