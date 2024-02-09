Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase have completely remade the Bengals and their football reputation

The Cincinnati Bengals may not be in the Super Bowl or have even made the playoffs, but there is no doubt that they are one of the very best and most consistent teams in the NFL.

If you are like me and grew up in the 1990s then you have not really known the Bengals to be this team until they recently became them. Cincinnati is one of the more reliable groups in the NFL unless they are hit by an insane amount of injuries which was obviously the case this past season.

A big reason for the change in who the Bengals have become is certainly the players and chief among them wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. Here at SB Nation myself and J.P. Acosta were fortunate enough to be able to interview them on Thursday at the Super Bowl thanks to our friends at Bounty.

It is very clear that Cincinnati has been in great hands as of late.

Tee Higgins gave a lot of credit to Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd

Over the last few seasons the Bengals have had perhaps the best wide receiver room in the NFL and a big reason for that is obviously Higgins and Chase but also Tyler Boyd.

Boyd came before both of them and in a way walked so that they could run. The Bengals have indeed transformed and while quarterback Joe Burrow obviously deserves a lot of credit for that, who he has been throwing the ball to matters of great deal.

It was telling to us that when Higgins spoke he noted that it wasn’t until Ja’Marr’s arrival that things really clicked. Obviously Chase is an amazing player and adding those to your team is a good thing, but players have to do more than just play. They have to lead.

There is no doubt that leadership is in full order with the Bengals and while there are some contractual questions about who will be back in 2024, but the future for the organization is bright and these players are a big reason for that.

— RJ Ochoa

The Bengals are the elite teams’ Kryptonite

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the best teams in the NFL, but they bring their play to a different level against the other elite teams. They’ve been the thorn in Kansas City’s side since defeating them in the AFC Championship game in 2021, and took down both the Bills and 49ers this year before QB Joe Burrow got hurt. WRs Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are the tone setters for Cincy, and with them playing at a high level, they both agree to never backing down from any challenge.

Both Higgins and Chase both agreed that they want the big moments against top teams in the NFL, and with the QB they have in tow, they can take on anyone and anything.

Including jellyfish tanks (Tee Higgins said the tank and jellyfish were coming in next week, so stay tuned).

— J.P. Acosta

Great times.