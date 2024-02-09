Writing the ultimate Hallmark movie script for the Super Bowl

The following is a treatment for the final act of the SB Nation x Hallmark original movie “Football is Where the Heart Is.”

OVER BLACK

NANTZ

They’ve done it again folks — the Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl Champions!

EXT. ALLEGIANT STADIUM - NIGHT

We open in a blinding football stadium. Confetti showers down on the field. PATRICK MAHOMES (quarterback, late 20s) stands in the middle of the field. Next to him TRAVIS KELCE (tight end, 30s).

PATRICK

We did it again man! Coming back for this again?

TRAVIS

I told you. I don’t know yet. Give a homie some time.

THE CAMERA CUTS TO BRITTANY MAHOMES, WHO IS SPRINTING TOWARDS THE PLAYERS

BRITTANY

You did it again baby! We’re so proud of you! Now get over here so we can get one for Instagram.

PATRICK

Again?! See Travis, it’s not always what it’s cracked up to be. [laughs]

TRAVIS

Brittany, where’s Taylor? Where’s Taylor?

BRITTANY

I’m ... I’m sorry Travis. Taylor had to leave. She had to catch her flight to Australia. You okay?

TRAVIS

Yeah... I get it. I’ll be okay.

INT. LIMO - NIGHT

A limousine is stopped at a red light of a bustling Las Vegas street. TAYLOR SWIFT (singer, 30s) sits in the back seat. The faint sounds of the game can be heard on the car stereo.

TAYLOR

Turn that up!

The driver turns up the radio without saying a word. TONY ROMO can be heard talking about the game.

ROMO

Two in two years. Simply unbelievable. Patrick Mahomes, sensational as always and who could forget Travis Kelce finishing with 111 yards and two touchdowns.

NANTZ

I don’t know if it’s just me, Tony — but does Travis Kelce look sad to you?

ROMO

There’s a lot of emotion in this game. It can wipe you out, especially in something as emotional as the Super Bowl. So ...

Cut to Taylor, looking anxious.

TAYLOR [to herself]

It’s not the game ... it’s love. [Aloud] Driver, get me back to Allegiant Field!

INT. 49ERS LOCKER ROOM - NIGHT

We enter a somber locker room. There’s no noise. Players are untaping their hands and removing their cleats. BROCK PURDY (quarterback, early 20s) sits alone, staring at the floor. An older man approaches SHAWN PURDY (father, 50s) and sits on the bench next to his son.

SHAWN

Hell of a game sport. I thought you had them there for a second.

BROCK

I let the guys down, dad. I let everyone down. Coach, the owners, the fans, you and ...

SHAWN quickly jumps off the bench and kneels before BROCK grabbing hum by the shoulders.

SHAWN

Now you listen, and you listen good: You didn’t let anyone down.

BROCK

Yes I did

SHAWN

Brock, I have never been more proud to be your father than right now.

He hugs his son tightly. BROCK hugs back. We fade to black.

EXT. ALLEGIANT STADIUM - NIGHT

Celebrations are still happening on the field. It’s joyous pandemonium. Children are making snow angels in the confetti. ANDY REID (coach, 60s) is giving a post game interview with TRAVIS KELCE just in frame.

ANDY

It’s a team effort, but I’ll tell you what — we couldn’t have done it without my guy 87. Travis, get in here bud.

ANDY pulls TRAVIS in front of the camera and prompts him to talk.

REPORTER

Just a huge day, Travis. I know this one meant a lot to you.

TRAVIS

Of course. I mean, it’s the Super Bowl. These are the games you live for.

REPORTER

And I know this one had a little extra meaning because of a certain someone in the stands. Where is she?

TRAVIS

[laughs] You know, she’s very busy — and honestly I’m just focused on these guys right now.

REPORTER

When you made that catch in the second quarter ...

Something catches TRAVIS’ eye. We don’t hear the end of the reporter’s question and everything is silent. Cut to TAYLOR entering the stadium. She sees TRAVIS and begins running towards midfield.

TRAVIS

Sorry, that’s all for now. I gotta go. The woman of my dreams is here.

TAYLOR leaps into TRAVIS’ arms and kisses him. The camera pans around them.

TRAVIS

I thought you left for Australia?!

TAYLOR

I did, but then I realized those criminals can wait. You’re the most important thing to me.

TRAVIS

I’m so glad you came back. Because there’s something I need to ask you?

TAYLOR

What?

TRAVIS gets down on one knee. He pulls an engagement ring out of his sock.

TRAVIS

Will you marry me?

TAYLOR

You had that on you the whole time?

TRAVIS

Taylor, I bought it after our first date.

A smile comes across her face. TAYLOR begins to have tears of joy well in her eyes.

TRAVIS

So... is that a yes?

TAYLOR

YES! YES! Of course it’s a yes!

TAYLOR puts on the ring, admiring it for a moment before wrapping her arms around TRAVIS. Love Story by Taylor Swift plays and the camera zooms out. The last thing the audience sees is ANDY who winks at the camera and we cut to black.

THE END?