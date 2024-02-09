Braxton Berrios and Jaylen Waddle know that we all think the Miami Dolphins are very fast

One of the biggest tropes of the 2023 NFL season has centered around the Miami Dolphins.

Early in the season during a nationally-televised game a broadcast noted that they asked the Dolphins which player was the fastest and that they all said themselves. What a weird idea!

While the storyline became a massive thing it was so for good reason. Miami was indeed one of the quickest team in the NFL all season and their offense experienced serious highs as a result of it all.

Thursday saw myself and J.P. Acosta have an opportunity to talk to two members of it, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios, thanks to our friends at Bounty.

They were incredibly charming in every single way.

Braxton Berrios is about as real of a player as there is in the NFL

When I first shook Braxton’s hand I told him that he has been on every Madden franchise team that I have ever had (real ones know) and he thought that was the nicest thing that anybody has ever said to him. Seriously.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle get a lot of attention, but Berrios is a really amazing player in his own right. He discussed route concepts, how Miami uses motion in certain respects, the intricacies involved in his role in the offense and did so while being incredibly charming.

The reason that Berrios makes my Madden teams is because he is indeed very fast. He is the perfect player for the Dolphins in the same way that Mike McDaniel is the perfect coach for them. I am a huge fan.

— RJ Ochoa

The Cheat motions’ origin story, featuring Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins broke the NFL’s brain with their inclusion of the ‘cheat’ motion. The motion, which I wrote about earlier this year, saw Tyreek Hill or any of the Dolphins’ speedy wideouts go in motion out wide before the snap, or, as Braxton Berrios likes to say, playing Canadian Football. When I asked Waddle about that cheat motion and the origins of it, he said that Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was extremely excited to implement the motion into the offense, and it very quickly became a staple of their gameplan. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was especially excited about it, but it did come with a lot of timing issues. Both Berrios and Waddle agreed that on the motion, you’re not looking at the ball, so everything has to be perfectly in sync or the play falls apart.

The Dolphins have track speed everywhere (they said if the NFL had a 4x100 relay they would smoke the competition), and using that motion made that offense even more dangerous.

— J.P. Acosta

