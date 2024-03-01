NFL Draft Combine’s best quotes and stories so far from Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and more

The NFL Combine is home to the biggest activities a draft prospect can undergo before hearing their name called in April during the NFL Draft.

The Combine interviews are a portion of that evaluation a prospect goes through. This would be the first time they would be in front of NFL reporters and media, so letting them know their character will always lead to some fun quotes...or there are some like Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens, who doesn’t believe space is real?

Texas Tech's Tyler Owens doesn't believe in ... space?



"I don't think there's like, other planets."



@brentsobleskipic.twitter.com/c5NS3tf96o — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 1, 2024

Yeah...we’re going to let that go and move to the QBs, WRs and RBs who took the podium today, and have given the best quotes.

Rome Odunze can’t fly a plane, so don’t ask him to

Could Rome Odunze land a plane in case of emergency?



‘Absolutely not. We’re going down. All souls have perished.’



(I have no idea why he was asked this but he wasnt flustered). #NFLDraft #NFLCombine — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 1, 2024

I’m going to have to rethink my ranking of Odunze here. I think I can land a plane in an emergency situation, and Odunze is going to be faced with adverse times if he’s getting drafted anywhere near his projections. Knowing that you can land a plane is a big stock up.

Audric Estime can sing?

Audric Estime loves to sing so he broke out Sweet Carolina for us from the podium pic.twitter.com/42h4DRzW9K — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) March 1, 2024

Immediate stock up without hesitation. Estime being able to sing is like finding a hidden artifact that ends up becoming the centerpiece of a collection. Please let him go to Philadelphia where he can be on the Philly Special Christmas album.

AD Mitchell wants a pet parrot

Someone asked AD Mitchell, jokingly, if he thinks birds are real.



“That’s a crazy question, bro. I will say, I want a pet parrot once I get established, just so I have somebody to talk to at the crib.”



Legend. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) March 1, 2024

This is honestly the tamest of the quotes that have come from today’s interviews, and pretty sweet of Mitchell. Other guys want dogs to hang around with in their new home, but Mitchell wants someone to talk to at home so he goes for a parrot. Let’s find him a parrot when he gets drafted, shall we?

Sam Hartman has great hair

Sam Hartman is Eric Decker with longer hair pic.twitter.com/boSDs26Z5Z — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2024

I mean look at him.

LOOK AT HIM.

If football doesn’t work, he’d make a killing in cop movies set in the 80s.

Caleb Williams is both an artist and a surgeon

Williams says he can be both an artist and a surgeon as a QB. Says there are important times for both styles of play. — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) March 1, 2024

It’s really cool to hear a young QB describe what I’ve thought about a lot for modern styles of play. Being an artist means you can really play off schedule and create when things break down, but being a surgeon and moving the ball efficiently is very much needed in an NFL offense. Williams recognizing that is a major feather in the cap.

Williams sure seems confident:

Caleb Williams on Chicago not having a great track record with quarterbacks:



“I don’t compare myself to other guys -- I like to re-write history.” pic.twitter.com/k3Z2Rgi0Me — Dave (@dave_bfr) March 1, 2024

He sure seems like the front-runner to go No. 1 right now.

Tip Reiman believes birds aren’t real?

Illinois TE Tip Reiman a firm member of “Birds Aren’t Real” movement.



“Have you ever seen a baby pigeon?”

“How do we know that power lines aren’t pigeon recharging stations?”



the hard hitting moments of the combine — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) February 29, 2024

I just...idk man I have no words for anything that’s going on with this. Please read my colleague Jeanna Kelley on why birds are, in fact, very real, instead.