Patrick Mahomes’ 40 time at combine is still getting him roasted by the NFL

Patrick Mahomes has just about everything you would want as an NFL starting quarterback. He has already won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, has a pair of NFL MVP Awards, and has been named the Super Bowl MVP three different times.

However, there is one thing he truly wants right now.

The NFL to stop showing videos of his Combine workout from 2017.

During the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine Mahomes ran a 4.80 40-yard dash, which tied him for sixth-fastest among the quarterbacks who tested in Indianapolis that year. Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight posted the fastest time among the quarterbacks, a 4.54.

Mahomes did run faster than a few quarterbacks, such as Cooper Rush, DeShone Kizer, and Mitch Leidner.

As this year’s Combine was set to begin Mahomes made a polite request of the NFL.

To not use his 40-yard dash as an overlay during the Combine this year:

As the combine starts this week! All i ask is that @nflnetwork doesn’t use my 40 overlay anymore — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 28, 2024

The NFL Network, however, had a different idea. And not only did they use his 40-yard dash as an overlay ... but they did it during the defensive lineman drills. The network compared Mahomes to a pair of defensive tackles, Braden Fiske — who led DTs with a 4.78 40-yard dash — and T’Vondre Sweat:

There was little for Mahomes to do other than drop the perfect GIF in response:

Perhaps the three Super Bowl titles can ease his pain.