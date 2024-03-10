Mac Jones is headed to the AFC South

The New England Patriots have the third-overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, and are widely expected to address the quarterback position with that pick. Which would mean their starting quarterback for the start of the 2023 season would need a new home.

It seems Mac Jones now has that new home.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots have reached agreement on a trade that would send Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick. Jones, who the Patriots drafted 15th-overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, is set to become the backup behind the quarterback selected first in that draft, Trevor Lawrence.

As reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the pick in question is Jacksonville’s original sixth-round selection, which is the No. 192 pick overall. The Jaguars also received a sixth-round compensatory pick from the NFL, pick No. 212 overall. Jacksonville received that pick after they lost pass rusher Arden Key in free agency.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Sunday that the Jaguars had the best — and only — offer for the former Alabama quarterback:

The Jaguars had the best — and only — offer for Mac Jones as of yesterday, source says. A sixth-round pick for the former No. 15 overall selection. Jones returns to his hometown to backup Trevor Lawrence. ESPN first on the trade. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 10, 2024

The move bolsters the Jaguars’ quarterback room behind Lawrence, which was an issue for the team a season ago. Lawrence missed his first NFL game last year, when he was ruled out for Jacksonville’s Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers after suffering an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder in a Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

C.J. Beathard started in Lawrence’s place in that game, which the Jaguars won by a final score of 26-0.

Lawrence returned to the starting lineup for the season finale, as the Jaguars were chasing a playoff berth. He completed 29 of 43 passes for 280 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions as the Jaguars lost to the Tennessee Titans by a final score of 28-20.

The loss eliminated Jacksonville from the playoffs.

For Jones, it is a bit of a homecoming. The former Alabama quarterback grew up in the area and played high school football at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, before committing to play for Nick Saban at Alabama.

The trade cannot be finalized until the league year begins on Wednesday, and is also contingent on Jones passing a physical.