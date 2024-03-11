NFL free agent signings 2024: Live updates on every deal and trade this offseason

That sound you hear is the entire NFL world waiting on a major announcement.
From Kirk Cousins.
The NFL’s free agency period begins on Monday with the start of the “legal tampering period.” While deals cannot become official until the league year opens on Wednesday afternoon, meaning things technically could change, we are going to learn over the course of the next few days more about each NFL team, and their rosters for next season.
The biggest domino we are all waiting on? Where quarterback Kirk Cousins is going to play next year. The Atlanta Falcons are considered the favorites, but there is always a chance that Cousins will return to the Minnesota Vikings. But of course quarterback is not the only position on a football field, and some major moves at other positions will be made over these next few days.
However, free agency truly got underway when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Sunday night that Russell Wilson would be signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the vast majority of which will be paid by the Denver Broncos.
Fun.
We will be tracking the moves all week long.
2024 NFL free agency Day 0 agreements
Let’s get ready to legally tamper!
- OG Landon Dickerson agrees to four-year extension with Eagles, per team
- QB Russell Wilson plans to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, per Schefter
- K Chase McLaughlin agrees to a new three-year deal with the Buccaneers, per Rapoport. It is a three-year, $12.3 million deal, per Rapoport
- QB Mac Jones traded to Jacksonville Jaguars, per multiple reports. New England Patriots receive 2024 6th round draft pick.
- K Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets agree to 2-year, $8.4 million deal, per reports
- C Mitch Morse reaches agreement with the Jaguars on a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, per Garafolo
- LB Zaire Franklin signs a 3-year, $31.26 million extension with the Colts, per Schefter
- OG Graham Glasgow signs a 3-year, $20 million extension with the Lions, per Schefter
- S Kevin Byard to sign 2-year, $15M deal with Bears, per Rappoport
- LB Drue Tranquill, Kansas City Chiefs agree to 3-year, $19 million deal, per Schefter
- OG Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams agree to 3-year, $48 million deal, per reports
- TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots agree to 3-year, $30 million deal, per reports
- WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers agree to 2-year, $52 million deal, per reports
- QB Mitch Trubisky, Buffalo Bills agree to 2-year, $5.25 million deal, per reports
- CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears agree to 4-year, $76 million deal, per reports
- OG Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars agree to 3-year, $28.5 million deal, per reports
- TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texas agree to 3-year, $36 million deal, per reports
- K Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans agree to 3-year, $15.9 million deal, per reports
- TE Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders agree to 1-year deal, per reports
- OL Trystan Colon, Arizona Cardinals agree to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, per Pelissero
