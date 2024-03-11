NFL free agent signings 2024: Live updates on every deal and trade this offseason

That sound you hear is the entire NFL world waiting on a major announcement.

From Kirk Cousins.

The NFL’s free agency period begins on Monday with the start of the “legal tampering period.” While deals cannot become official until the league year opens on Wednesday afternoon, meaning things technically could change, we are going to learn over the course of the next few days more about each NFL team, and their rosters for next season.

The biggest domino we are all waiting on? Where quarterback Kirk Cousins is going to play next year. The Atlanta Falcons are considered the favorites, but there is always a chance that Cousins will return to the Minnesota Vikings. But of course quarterback is not the only position on a football field, and some major moves at other positions will be made over these next few days.

However, free agency truly got underway when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Sunday night that Russell Wilson would be signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the vast majority of which will be paid by the Denver Broncos.

Fun.

We will be tracking the moves all week long.

2024 NFL free agency Day 0 agreements

Let’s get ready to legally tamper!