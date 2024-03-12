 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Jon Gruden accepts job as Seamen advisor

By James Dator
UFC 282: Saaiman v Koslow Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jon Gruden is back in football, and this time he’s joining the Seamen. The Milano Seaman of the European League of Football (ELF) announced Tuesday that Gruden is now serving as an advisor to the organization, with an aim on improving all aspects of the organization.

The move comes after Gruden served as an advisor to the New Orleans Saints in 2023, and three years removed from his disgraceful exit from the Raiders. Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders in 2021 when racist and homophobic emails surfaced as part of the investigation into workplace misconduct and sexual harassment inside the Commanders. Gruden sent numerous emails to former GM Bruce Allen using the slurs, which led to him resigning from his head coaching job, and being removed from the Buccaneers ring of honor.

Often credited with being an organization builder, Gruden now gets to intimately watch the ELF’s Seamen in hopes of turning them into a contender. The only Italian franchise, there’s something to build off with ELF rookie of the year Juan Flores Calderon, a homegrown wide receiver for the Seamen who finished with 43 catches for 817 yards and 9 touchdowns his rookie year.

It’s a big change for Gruden, and time will tell if he can handle the load of the job.

