Aaron Rodgers, who hates distractions, considering mid-season campaign for vice president

Aaron Rodgers hates distractions and is committed solely to winning with the Jets this season is showing his how earnestly, and honestly he believes this ... by potentially running alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his vice president.

The New York Times is reporting that RFK Jr. has been in continual communication with Rodgers about being his running mate, with the quarterback said to be seriously weighing the possibility of being on the campaign ticket. The report also indicates that the URL “kennedyrodgers.com” was registered last month, perhaps foreshadowing that this is closer to reality than a wild rumor.

Rodgers has been vocal in his support of RFK Jr., the anti-vax, conspiracy theory-loving third party candidate who has previously apologized for making light of the holocaust, and been accused of Nazi dog-whistling in his tweets.

Kennedy Jr, who has as much chance of winning the presidency as Rodgers has maintaining a significant relationship, is also reportedly weighing the possibility of Jessie Ventura, former governor of Minnesota running alongside him as well.

It’s entirely possible this is just a part of Rodgers’ favorite past time: Misleading people, making headlines, then whining about being in headlines. As recently as January the Jets’ quarterback made an impassioned speech about the need to be focused on football, with a complete commitment to winning.

“Anything in this building that we’re doing that has nothing to do with winning needs to be assessed,” Rodgers said. “Everything that we do has to have a purpose ... the (expletive) that has nothing to do with winning has to get out of the building.”

It’s unclear how someone should reconcile that with the possibility of Rodgers being on a presidential ticket in the middle of the NFL season, while living in one of biggest media markets in the world.

Honestly, this isn’t happening — no matter how much RFK Jr. might want Rodgers’ star power on his ticket. The quarterback will appear on The Pat McAfee Show, say this was all another example of media lies, then drop some ambiguous comment that indicates he’s thinking about this so we keep talking about the possibility of vice president Aaron Rodgers for another three months.

Rodgers doesn’t need RFK Jr. He’s perfectly capable of losing high-profile matchups without him.