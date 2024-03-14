NFL free agency’s 9 best remaining players still on the market, ranked

The first major wave of free agency has come and gone, with big money being handed out to the top tier free agents. DT Christian Wilkins, QB Kirk Cousins, RB Saquon Barkley and WR Calvin Ridley all got major money to change homes. At this point, most of the top free agents are picked over, but there are still some intriguing names left on the market.

Here’s our list of the nine best NFL free agents still available in 2024.

LT Tyron Smith

Honestly, I’m a little surprised former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith hasn’t been scooped up yet. Despite being up there in age (33) and injury history, Smith played his best ball last year in Dallas, and can be a major contributor for a team that needs a Super Bowl run this upcoming year. Obviously the Chiefs are the major contenders here, but I’d also keep an eye on a team like the Rams in this case.

DT Arik Armstead

Armstead was a surprise cut by the 49ers after playing great football in San Francisco, but their loss is the rest of the NFL’s gain. Armstead is still a very good three-technique defensive tackle who can provide vertical push in the run and passing game, raising the ceiling of any NFL defense. He’d be best in a four-down front where he can push through one gap, and has been linked to the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

S Justin Simmons

Simmons was also a surprise cut by the Denver Broncos, and could definitely still help an NFL defense. He’s versatile, can play the post or down in the box and has still produced at a very high level through multiple defense shifts in Denver. Tennessee is also in on Simmons, which would make a lot of sense.

LT Trent Brown

Despite playing in a moribund offense in New England, Brown has been really good, and will finally get the chance to be on a contender. Brown is a BIG, BIG dude who can move people in the run game, but has light enough feet to mirror in pass protection, and is worth a big contract in free agency. The Bears still have a lot of money, and Brown could really elevate that offense.

LB Devin White

White is a bit of an interesting case. He’s a very good linebacker in his specific role. Lavonte David handled most of the green dot capabilities in Tampa Bay, with White being free to run and chase on the backside of plays. I don’t think he’ll cost a lot for a team that wants to use their linebackers in the blitz game, and could be worth a flier for a team like the Seattle Seahawks.

S Julian Blackmon

Julian Blackmon put together one of his best individual seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, and now enters free agency at a very young age (25) with a lot of room to grow. When he’s healthy, Blackmon is an above average free safety in a two-high shell, but health is the issue here. The best team for him more than likely would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he could play opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick.

WR Mike Williams

When healthy, former Chargers WR Mike Williams is a fantastic outside receiver who can win in almost any contested catch situation. He’s got a large catch radius and while he doesn’t have extreme long speed, he can elevate over defenders. However, the “when healthy” part is the concern here. He hasn’t been healthy often enough, playing in 16 games over two years. The Patriots make a lot of sense here after striking out on Calvin Ridley.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney is coming off a career year with the Baltimore Ravens, and can help a lot of teams who want to shore up their play against the run. He’s a hard charging run defender, who can win on stunts and loops in the pass rush department. A homecoming in Carolina could be his best fit.

WR Hollywood Brown

For teams that need speed in their offense, Hollywood Brown could fill a really nice role. As someone who only needs to take the top off a defense, Brown’s speed would be a dynamic threat to go with a guy that already can win in the intermediate areas. He can be a good Robin to someone’s Batman...which sounds exactly like what the Chiefs need.