What Keenan Allen trade means for the Bears and Chargers

Late Thursday night, The Los Angeles Chargers sent WR Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick, signaling a dawn of new eras for both the Bears and Chargers. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Allen’s disagreement over taking a pay cut led to this deal, and it’s the unfortunate cost of doing business being way over the cap:

The #Chargers approached star WR Keenan Allen about a pay cut today, which he declined. The team then dealt him to the #Bears, who continue to load up. A wild offseason in Chicago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

What the Keenan Allen trade means for the Chargers

For the Chargers, this gives head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Greg Roman and GM Joe Hortiz the opportunity to build the offense in their image. With the 5th overall pick in tow, the Chargers really could kick off the draft at their spot. Assuming that the first four picks go chalk (QB, QB, QB, WR), Los Angeles can hold the keys to the draft by trading back with a QB-needy team (cough, cough, Minnesota) and accruing more picks to stockpile an offensive roster that has a need in both the playmakers and protection category. QB Justin Herbert has already gotten his massive contract, so protecting him and giving him enough playmakers is necessary for this era of the Chargers offense.

In a trade back scenario, I think a couple of options are in play: the Chargers go with Georgia TE Brock Bowers, Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga, Alabama RT JC Latham or Alabama CB Terrion Arnold. All fit exactly what the Chargers need, and while they aren’t a wide receiver, they all fit immediate needs and feel like the thing that a Jim Harbaugh-led team would do. However, if they stay at 5, I feel like receiver is in play there along with Notre Dame LT Joe Alt.

I have some reservations about Alt going from left to right with play strength being his biggest issue, but being at 5 still puts you in place to draft either Washington WR Rome Odunze or LSU WR Malik Nabers if they really want to. The door is wide open for them come April.

What the Keenan Allen trade means for the Bears

As for the Bears, this is arguably their best move of the offseason outside of extending CB Jaylon Johnson. Yes, Allen is older and has a big cap hit, but when he’s healthy he can create immediate separation in the intermediate areas of the field, combined with WR DJ Moore’s big play ability over the top.

Where this really gets interesting is how this affects their pick at No. 9 in the upcoming draft. They’re going to draft USC QB Caleb Williams at No. 1; that feels like the foregone conclusion. The Justin Fields market has been quiet, but that doesn’t mean Chicago is making him the starter at all.

At No. 9, however, things get interesting. With Allen in the fold, it makes their need for another receiver smaller, but doesn’t take it fully away. I wouldn’t be surprised if they still drafted one of the top receivers if they fell to No. 9. However, if Los Angeles stays at No. 5 and picks a receiver, Arizona takes a receiver at No. 4, and New York goes for receiver at No. 6, all of the top guys are gone. Chicago can still pick a guy like Penn State LT Olu Fashanu to make him the left tackle of the future, moving Braxton Jones to swing tackle. Or, they could go EDGE, pairing Montez Sweat with a guy like FSU EDGE Jared Verse. The major thing here is that they don’t have to get froggy and leap other teams to go get a receiver. They’re in a great spot to pick best available, or trade back and accrue more cap.

Either way it goes, this trade signals a new era for both of these teams, and make them extremely interesting come April.