Justin Fields traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields now knows where he will be playing next season.

What awaits is whether he will be a starting quarterback again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made another addition at the quarterback position, trading for the former first-round selection. The move comes almost a week after the Steelers signed Russell Wilson in free agency, and a day after the team traded away another former first-round selection in Kenny Pickett.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are receiving a conditional pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As Schefter notes, the pick is a conditional sixth-round pick, that can increase to a fourth-round pick:

Bears are trading Justin Fields for a 2025 6th-round pick that goes to a 4th-round pick based on playtime, per sources. pic.twitter.com/E7JY7K60Wn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

Related Bet on the 2024 NFL season at DraftKings Sportsbook

In a subsequent post on social media, Schefter noted that the sixth-round selection will increase to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays in 51 percent of the Steelers’ plays this season.

The move gives Fields a chance at a fresh start, although it remains to be seen if he will get a chance to compete with Wilson for the starting job, or serve as the team’s backup. As noted following the trade of Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, Wilson is in “pole position” for the starting job, at least according to reporting from Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero added this report after the trade for Fields:

Is it a competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in Pittsburgh?



One source just texted: “Russ is the starter.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2024

So at the moment Wilson is starting in front. Whether he can drive away from Fields like Max Verstappen, or not, remains to be seen.