Running back rankings for 2024 NFL Draft, sorted by best available

The 2024 NFL Draft features an exciting crop of running back prospects. Although the class lacks bona fide first-rounders a la Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, there is plenty of talent to be located in the mid-to-late rounds. Several prospects are generating significant Day 2 buzz. How each prospect performs at the next level remains to be seen, but envisioning several starting running backs emerging from this year’s draft is a realistic outcome.

SB Nation polled several of its draft analysts to determine a consensus top 10 running backs in this year’s class.

10. Will Shipley, Clemson

Shipley is a versatile running back that will impact the passing game at the next level. A weapon that possesses the skill set required to line up as a slot receiver on occasion, Shipley posted a combined 69 receptions and 486 receiving yards across the previous two seasons at Clemson. Shipley must run with better contact balance to sustain three-down success, but he’ll carve out a role for himself in an NFL offense.

9. Ray Davis, Kentucky

Davis’ college football journey took him from Temple to Vanderbilt to Kentucky. The San Francisco native posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in 2022-23, but he really broke out of his shell at Kentucky this past season where he averaged a career-high 5.7 yards per carry and scored 21 total touchdowns (14 rushing, seven receiving). Davis then enjoyed an outstanding week of practice at the Senior Bowl. He carries legitimate three-down potential and may be the most underrated back on our list.

8. Bucky Irving, Oregon

Irving did not test particularly well at the NFL Combine, but he’s a better football player than underwear athlete. The undersized (5-9, 192) Irving runs with exceptional vision and instincts. Irving is a bowling ball that bounces off defenders with terrific contact balance. Irving posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at Oregon after transferring to the program from Minnesota, scoring 21 total touchdowns in two seasons with the Ducks.

7. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Allen is the most physically imposing running back in the 2024 NFL Draft. Allen clocked in at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds at the NFL Combine. He’s a no-nonsense downhill thumper and short yardage red zone pile-mover. Allen lacks the long speed to consistently run away from NFL defenders in space, but he’s going to be a valuable member of a by-committee backfield. Allen has an efficient nose for the end zone, having scored double-digit touchdowns in all three of his seasons at Wisconsin.

6. Audric Estime, Notre Dame

Voters were particularly split on Estime; he scored votes at spots three, four, five and nine. His lackluster performance at the NFL Combine is probably why. Estime ran a position-worst 4.71 40. It’s worth noting Estime did enjoy significantly better results in the jumping drills, posting a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. Another Notre Dame ball carrier that didn’t test well was Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams. NFL scouts should avoid making the same mistake.

5. MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Despite receiving one of our first-place votes, Lloyd finds himself at fifth because he was ranked eighth by two of our voters. Lloyd averaged a career-high 7.1 yards per carry this past season at USC after transferring to the program from South Carolina. Lloyd wanted to play for Lincoln Riley. He proved to be an outstanding dual threat in the offense next to quarterback Caleb Williams. Lloyd pairs open-field acceleration with play strength. He’s an underrated candidate to be the first running back drafted.

4. Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Wright earned more third-place votes than anyone, but was further down the list for other voters. Wright possesses as much upside and big-play potential as any running back in the class. Elite speed was on display via Wright’s 4.38 40 at the NFL Combine, the second-best result among all qualifying backs, trailing just Isaac Guerendo and his 4.33. Wright is a work in progress in certain technical areas, but he’s a legit threat to create an explosive play every time he touches the ball.

3. Blake Corum, Michigan

Corum’s votes were all over the place; one voter had Corum second while another had him ninth. Corum enters the 2024 NFL Draft with quite the pedigree. He departed Michigan as National Championship winner, and as the program’s all-time rushing touchdown leader with 56 scores. Advanced vision and change-of-direction ability should allow the undersized Corum to make an immediate impact.

2. Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Brooks earned one third-place vote, but ranked second for every other voter. Brooks may have been the consensus top-ranked back if not for a season-ending torn ACL injury suffered in November. That setback unfortunately clouded Brooks’ pre-draft process. When healthy, Brooks doubled as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Brooks is an explosive one-cut runner and all-around playmaking weapon.

1. Trey Benson, Florida State

Benson received all but one of our first-place votes. In a class littered with undersized backs, Benson possesses a three-down frame at 6-foot and 216 pounds. Benson also ran a 4.39 at the NFL Combine, a ridiculous result given his size and stature. Benson also leaped a 10-foot-2 broad jump. Benson is a terrific athlete that totaled 1,895 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns throughout two productive seasons at Florida State.