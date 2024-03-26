Ranking 15 best wide receivers in 2024 NFL Draft class

With the 2024 NFL Combine in the rearview mirror and the dust starting to settle on NFL free agency, all eyes will be looking toward the 2024 NFL Draft. In this article, we will rank and review the top 15 wide receiver prospects in this year's draft class. SB Nation’s community of draft analysts each ranked their top WRs in the draft and this top 15 is the result of those cumulative rankings.

After an average wide receiver class in 2023, this 2024 class is bursting at the seams with talent. The top of the first round boasts three WRs with superstar talent and rounds it out with a group that oozes “WR1” potential. It is a good year to need a WR because NFL general managers will have their pick of the litter as these prospects come in all different builds, skill sets, and talents.

15. Jalen McMillan, Washington

McMillan was buried in Washington’s WR room by two other 1000-yard WRs (we will get to them soon) but he still managed to produce. He is a bigger slot option who has solid speed to stretch the seam and create opportunities down the field. His route running is above average and has the potential to see more production in the NFL than he did at the collegiate level if he lands in the right situation.

14. Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

The self-proclaimed “YAC King” puts his money where his mouth is. Corley is a physical WR who plays more like an RB with the ball in his hands. Corley isn’t the fastest, biggest, or best route runner but the guy is a legitimate playmaker. Every time he touches the ball he finds a way to get extra yardage. Most of his touches were in the quick passing game or gadget-type plays. If he wants a more expanded role in the NFL he will have to prove he is savvy enough to get separation further down the field.

13. Javon Baker, UCF

Baker had the largest spread in our voting, with one voter placing him fourth and one voting him 19th (with another at 18). Unfortunately for Baker, the fourth-place vote was the only one in the single digits. In any other draft year Baker might crack the top 10, but in a deep WR class, and with none of his measurables or skills being elite, he gets pushed down the draft board. That being said, Baker showed plenty of production in college and is adept at finding ways to get open. Something about him tells me he has the potential to be the overlooked mid-round prospect that emerges as a starting WR down the road. This is not a comp, but he gives me some Stefon Diggs vibes.

12. Roman Wilson, Michigan

Wilson comes in at the 12 spot but he received one vote at eight by one of analysts. Wilson’s draft rise has been a direct result of his outstanding performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Wilson is an electrifying speed threat (4.39 40-yard dash) that is primarily used down the field instead of a catch-and-run guy. Wilson would give an instant upgrade to any team’s deep passing attack.

11. Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Polk was the number two option in Washington’s passing game and had quality production in his final college season. He isn’t an elite athlete and there isn’t much explosiveness to his game, but his ability lies in his separation skills, route-running ability, and contested catch prowess. His natural ball-catching ability in any situation and well-rounded game make him a solid candidate to be an NFL team’s number two WR.

10. Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Legette looks like a freight train running down the football field; imagine a linebacker that is fast and can catch the football. The 6’1”, 221-pound athletic freak ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and jumped 40” in the vertical jump at the NFL Combine, which is amazing for his size. Legette is an athlete with elite linear explosiveness who needs an offense that can scheme plays to get him open, as he doesn’t have the route-running savviness that you look for in a number one wide receiver. His athletic profile boosts his potential but his skill set is similar to that of Cordarrelle Patterson.

9. Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Let me introduce you to the best route runner in this year’s NFL Draft class; Ladd McConkey. Despite being 13th on one outlier ballot, McConkey was seven to nine on everyone else’s voting list. McConkey has an innate ability to put defenders in a bind by challenging their leverage, deceiving their eyes, and disrupting their transitions. Logic would have McConkey as a slot receiver but he has enough juice to produce on the outside too. Instant impact player for whatever team drafts him.

8. Troy Franklin, Oregon

Franklin was voted as high as five on one ballot, but everyone else had him seven to nine. He is a long strider who has the potential to take the ball to the house anytime he touches it. His slender build makes him susceptible to physical corners and he doesn’t produce many broken tackles. His production in college was exceptional, excelling when he was used on crossing routes and go routes down the field. In the right role, Franklin’s ceiling could be one of the best deep threats in the league.

7. Xavier Worthy, Texas

Worthy doesn’t need much introduction as he is the new record holder for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine where he ran it in 4.21 seconds. Worthy has world-class speed, and it makes him dangerous from anywhere on the field. The last 40-yard dash record holder, John Ross, fizzled out in the NFL, but don’t let that scare you off of Worthy. Worthy has football skills outside of his speed; he is super quick getting in and out of his breaks, understands how to get open, and is an excellent ball tracker. One outlier had Worthy 12th on their voting list, but everyone else had him six to eight.

6. Keon Coleman, Florida State

Coleman earned a fourth-place vote and a pair of fives but ultimately settled a little lower than that. Keon Coleman turns into a monster when the ball is in the air, he is the ultimate contested-catch receiver. His ability to win the 50/50 ball is the reason he is rated so high. Coleman is not fast (4.61-second 40-yard dash) and he is a below-average separator. There is definitely room for him to find success in the NFL, he just needs a QB that is willing to throw him the ball even when he is covered.

5. Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell earned one second-place vote but was also ranked outside the top six receivers on a different ballot. Mitchell is one of the most polarizing prospects of this list, he has elite measurables but his production in college was sub par for a first round wide receiver. Sometimes when this happens you have to go back to the “eye test” and watch some game film. For me, Mitchell passes the eye test, this guy can flat out ball. Not only does he have great size (6’2”) and elite speed (4.34-second 40-yard dash), but he also is one of the best route runners in the class. The sky is the limit for Mitchell in the NFL, superstar status pending.

4. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Thomas earned the most fourth-place ballots, but that was his top number. Thomas Jr. has a rare combination of size, speed, and explosiveness. The junior from LSU put up gaudy numbers in his final season at LSU (1177 yards and 17 touchdowns) but that was his only year with significant production. The scary thing is that Thomas still is somewhat of a raw prospect, if he continues on his current upward trajectory, he could be a real problem in the NFL. Look for Thomas to come off the board late in round one at the NFL Draft.

3. Rome Odunze, Washington

While Odunze earned a few second-place votes, he was also as low as six on one ballot. Odunze was dominant at Washington, turning in back-to-back 1000-yard seasons. He does numerous things well and is a playmaker that is capable of being successful on all three levels of the field. He is a leader and competitor who consistently finds ways to make plays. Odunze is a day one starter in the NFL with room to grow into a well-rounded WR for the next decade.

2. Malik Nabers, LSU

Nabers was either two or three on every ballot and earned the most second-place votes. Nabers plays like he has nitro booster on his back, and can shift gears like a finely tuned sports car. He can play any receiver position on the field and can win in whatever situation he is put in. His playmaking skills are truly dynamic and play speed is off the charts. Nabers is the next great WR to come out of LSU and whatever team drafts him will get a gamebreaker that is capable of bringing an offense to the next level.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Harrison was our unanimous number one receiver, and for good reason. Harrison is the most NFL-ready WR to come out of college in recent history. He hails from legendary NFL bloodlines, and with that comes immense expectations. Harrison has a long way to go to match his father’s NFL production, but as a prospect he is a bigger, faster, and stronger version of his dad, which is scary to think about. His pre-draft process has been interesting with him not participating in the combine or a pro day. However, he might have been the best player at Ohio State’s pro day last year, when he was catching passes from C.J. Stroud. Don’t be surprised if “MHJ” proves himself to be a top 10 WR in the NFL in his first season as a pro.