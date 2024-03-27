NFL mock draft 2024: 2-round projection after free agency frenzy

The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone, and with it we get a better glimpse of what the vision is for NFL teams going into the draft. Player acquisition isn’t only about finding talent, of course, but the formatting of these players into what the goal is for the 2024 season. With most of the big name guys out the way, the attention turns to the 2024 NFL Draft, which is in a little over a month. Pro Days are beginning to get wrapped up, big boards are being finalized and most importantly, mock drafts are being done.

This mock draft is a special one, because it not only involves trades, but there are now TWO (2) ROUNDS for your viewing pleasure. New faces in new places, plus some trades to shake things up.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Mock Draft 7.0 Pick Team Player Position College Class Pick Team Player Position College Class 1 Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) Caleb Williams QB USC Junior 2 Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels QB LSU Senior 3 New England Patriots Drake Maye QB North Carolina Sophomore (RS) 4 Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State Junior 5 Minnesota Vikings (via Los Angeles Chargers) JJ McCarthy QB Michigan Junior 6 New York Giants Rome Odunze WR Washington Junior 7 Tennessee Titans Joe Alt OT Notre Dame Junior 8 Atlanta Falcons Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama Junior 9 Chicago Bears Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State Junior (RS) 10 New York Jets Brock Bowers TE Georgia Junior 11 Los Angeles Chargers (via Minnesota Vikings) Malik Nabers WR LSU Junior 12 Arizona Cardinals (via Denver Broncos) Terrion Arnold CB Alabama Sophomore (RS) 13 Las Vegas Raiders Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State Junior (RS) 14 New Orleans Saints Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU Junior 15 Indianapolis Colts Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo Junior 16 Seattle Seahawks Troy Fautanu OL Washington Junior 17 Jacksonville Jaguars AD Mitchell WR Texas Junior 18 Cincinnati Bengals Byron Murphy DT Texas Junior 19 Los Angeles Rams Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA Senior (RS) 20 Pittsburgh Steelers Amarius Mims OT Georgia Junior 21 Miami Dolphins Graham Barton OL Duke Senior 22 Philadelphia Eagles JC Latham OT Alabama Junior 23 Los Angeles Chargers (via Minnesota Vikings (via Houston Texans)) Cooper DeJean CB/S Iowa Junior 24 Dallas Cowboys Jackson Powers-Johnson OL Oregon Junior 25 Green Bay Packers Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma Junior (RS) 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jared Verse EDGE Florida State Senior 27 Denver Broncos (via Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)) Bo Nix QB Oregon Senior 28 Buffalo Bills Johnny Newton DT Illinois Senior 29 Detroit Lions Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State Junior 30 Baltimore Ravens Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama Junior 31 San Francisco 49ers Nate Wiggins CB Clemson Junior 32 Kansas City Chiefs Ladd McConkey WR Georgia Senior 33 Carolina Panthers Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri Senior 34 New England Patriots Xavier Worthy WR Texas Junior 35 Arizona Cardinals Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama Senior 36 Washington Commanders Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU Junior (RS) 37 Los Angeles Chargers Zach Frazier C West Virginia Senior 38 Tennessee Titans Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri Senior 39 Carolina Panthers Keon Coleman WR Florida State Junior 40 Washington Commanders Bralen Trice EDGE Washington Junior 41 Green Bay Packers Tyler Nubin S Minnesota Junior 42 Houston Texans (via Minnesota Vikings) Xavier Legette WR South Carolina Senior 43 Atlanta Falcons TJ Tampa CB Iowa State Junior 44 Las Vegas Raiders Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington Senior 45 New Orleans Saints Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State Senior 46 Indianapolis Colts Ja'Lynn Polk WR Washington Junior 47 New York Giants Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia Junior 48 Jacksonville Jaguars T'Vondre Sweat DT Texas Senior 49 Cincinnati Bengals Theo Johnson TE Penn State Senior 50 Philadelphia Eagles Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson Junior 51 Pittsburgh Steelers Roman Wilson WR Michigan Senior 52 Los Angeles Rams Kris Jenkins Jr. DT Michigan Junior 53 Philadelphia Eagles Ricky Pearsall WR Florida Senior 54 Cleveland Browns Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon Junior 55 Miami Dolphins Ruke Orhorhoro DT Clemson Junior 56 Dallas Cowboys Junior Colson LB Michigan Junior 57 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State Senior 58 Green Bay Packers Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M Junior 59 Houston Texans Braden Fiske DT Florida State Senior 60 Buffalo Bills Cole Bishop S Utah Junior 61 Detroit Lions Michael Hall Jr. DT Ohio State Sophomore (RS) 62 Baltimore Ravens Jordan Morgan OT Arizona Senior 63 San Francisco 49ers Christian Haynes OG UConn Senior 64 Kansas City Chiefs Max Melton CB Rutgers Senior

1 . Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The Justin Fields era is over, and the Bears can now reset their QB clock with Williams, who is an electric playmaker and a growing pocket passer who can obliterate opponents from within and outside the pocket.

2. Washington Commanders select Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

I think Washington is going to be swayed by Daniels’ big play ability (despite Drake Maye being my QB1), and the smoke is too strong to ignore here. Daniels is an explosive waiting to happen, but has to curb a lot of the recklessness in his play.

3. New England Patriots select Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Look, we’re going to keep doing this “the Patriots will trade out of the QB spot” thing until April and I simply don’t believe it. It would take a historic haul to move upThey’ve prioritized the QB position in every discussion about their offseason plans, and here they sprint up to the podium to take Maye, a buzzsaw of a QB.

4. Arizona Cardinals select Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The more things change, the more they stay the same. This could also be trade down position for Arizona, but again, it would take a major haul for the Cardinals to move down and still be in range for one of the top receivers. It’ll just be smarter to take Harrison Jr. here, a dynamo of a receiver and perfect fit in Arizona’s offense.

5. TRADE! Minnesota Vikings select JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Minnesota trades 11, 23 to Los Angeles Chargers for 5 and 105

Let’s get nuts! This could truly be where the NFL Draft begins, with multiple teams such as the New York Giants being in the JJ McCarthy sweepstakes. But the Vikings didn’t trade for the 23rd pick for nothing, if you’re going to have two first round picks, go and get your guy, and here they do. McCarthy still has a ways to go as an NFL passer, but seems like a great fit in a McVay-style offense that head coach Kevin O’Connell runs.

6. New York Giants select Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

With the Giants missing out on McCarthy, they get the consolation prize of picking my WR2 in this NFL Draft class. Odunze is such a smooth, strong route runner who can also elevate and go get the ball, a better fit on the outside with the hundreds of slot receivers the Giants have.

7. Tennessee Titans select Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

This is a glove in hand fit for Alt, who is a mountain of a man but moves like someone much smaller. Getting him under the tutelage of Bill Callahan and next to guard Peter Skoronski should help solidify the left side of the Titans’ line for years to come.

8. Atlanta Falcons select Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

I would keep an eye on Atlanta at 8 potentially being a trade down spot, especially if Minnesota wants to get up to 4 for McCarthy. In 2016 the Philadelphia Eagles traded up twice to go get Carson Wentz, and something like that could be in play. However, if Atlanta stays at 8, they pick Turner, a supercharged edge rusher who still has yet to play his best ball.

9. Chicago Bears select Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

So the Bears can go anywhere with this pick, especially after trading for WR Keenan Allen. The trade doesn’t mean that the Bears can’t pick a receiver, especially if Odunze and Nabers are here. They could go defense here, with Montez Sweat needing a running mate. I chose to give them some more protection for Caleb Williams, and the best pass protector in the class in Fashanu. Moving Braxton Jones to a swing tackle and having Wright+Fashanu as your bookend tackles seems like a good idea to me in a conference with some feared pass rushers.

10. New York Jets select Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Jets are very similar to the Bears, where the signing of Tyron Smith and trade for Morgan Moses doesn’t mean that they can’t pick a tackle, but this team is built to win right now while QB Aaron Rodgers still wants to play football. Bowers is a dynamic pass catching target who does his best work after the catch, and can be a great complement to WR Garrett Wilson.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (via Minnesota Vikings) select Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

This pick could go a multitude of ways. If the Jets decide to pick one of the falling receivers, Bowers is a great fit. If both Bowers and the third receiver are gone, I could see a right tackle like Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga or Georgia’s Amarius Mims here. In this mock, Nabers falls to 11 and Justin Herbert gets some electricity to add into the offense.

12. TRADE! Arizona Cardinals select Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Arizona sends 27 and 66 to Denver for 12 and a 2025 4th round pick

Arizona is in prime position to get real aggressive here if they want to, and I have them swinging up to pick the top cornerback on the board in Arnold. Denver wants to trade back and get some more picks, so Arizona obliges to send them 27 and the 66th pick in 2024. Arnold is an aggressive, confident corner who can play inside or outside, giving head coach Jonathan Gannon a fun piece in the secondary.

13. Las Vegas Raiders select Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

The Raiders still need to shore up their offensive line with Thayer Munford stepping into the starting role at right tackle, but adding a guy like Fuaga who can play tackle or guard could be too enticing to pass up here, especially with Arnold gone. Fuaga is a people mover in the ground game with finishing ability, and has a consistent base in pass protection.

14. New Orleans Saints select Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Eventually, the Saints gotta pick up one of these LSU receivers, right? Michael Thomas is on his way out, Rashid Shaheed still doesn’t have a contract and even though they signed WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., Chris Olave needs a running mate. Thomas Jr. still is a bit of a vibes based route runner at this point, but he combines the size of an outside receiver with the explosiveness and downfield ability of a smaller one.

15. Indianapolis Colts select Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The Colts still need some more talent on the back end, and CB/S Cooper DeJean could be in play here, but Mitchell is just too good on the outside to pass up. He and CB Juju Brents could be a really sick cornerback duo for Indy.

16. Seattle Seahawks select Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

The top guard on most people’s boards, Fautanu is a nasty run blocker who has a variety of sets in the pass blocking department as well. With Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb and OL coach Scott Huff both coming from UW, this feels like an easy choice.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars select AD Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Jaguars simply cannot pass on a receiver early here. In a pivotal year for the Jacksonville offense and QB Trevor Lawrence, finding another receiver on the outside could open up a lot of offense for WR Christian Kirk and TE Evan Engram. Mitchell is a smooth mover on the outside, who still has his best football ahead of him.

18. Cincinnati Bengals select Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Another spot where I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bengals still went tackle after signing Trent Brown, but with a hole at DT after DJ Reader’s departure, they go for Texas DT Byron Murphy, who brings explosiveness and vertical push on all three downs.

19. Los Angeles Rams select Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Another perfect player to team fit, Latu doesn’t even have to change states with this selection. He’s a pure pass rusher with great closing speed and hand quickness despite lack of elite length or build. With Aaron Donald retiring, someone has to help ease the pass rush lost, and Latu can be just that.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers select Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

In this scenario, the Steelers should sprint up to the podium. Mims has the potential to be the best tackle prospect from this entire class, but only has eight starts under his belt. Here, they pair him with former UGA Broderick Jones, who moves to left tackle, and is run blocking with another former Bulldog Darnell Washington. Simply drafting all the guys from the best team in football for the last three years seems like a smart choice.

21. Miami Dolphins select Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Even after signing Aaron Brewer to play center, the Robert Hunt hole has to be filled somehow. Barton is a powerful run blocker who has played every spot at Duke, and combats his lack of arm length with great timing and leverage.

22. Philadelphia Eagles select JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Howie Roseman’s draft history doesn’t tend to agree with drafting corners or linebackers early, and with Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat and (tentatively) Haason Reddick on the roster, it doesn’t make sense to go EDGE here. So I opt to give them the best lineman on the board in Latham, who can take his knockout power in the run game and surprisingly light feet to Stoutland U.

23. Los Angeles Chargers (via Minnesota Vikings (via HOU (via CLE))) select Cooper Dejean, CB/S, Iowa

I think DB is still in play here, especially with the secondary still being held together by silly string. New Chargers DC Jesse Minter wants his DBs active and involved in stopping the run, and DeJean can be versatile enough to play outside or safety, allowing Derwin James to roam free. DeJean has great route recognition and triggers on passes quickly.

24. Dallas Cowboys select Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

The Cowboys offseason has been...underwhelming to say the least. They can recoup some good favor by drafting Powers-Johnson, who can play guard but is a potential star at center.

25. Green Bay Packers select Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

With DeJean and Mitchell gone, expect the Packers to pick offensive line here (keep an eye out for Minnesota S Tyler Nubin in this spot too). The Packers still need some more depth along their offensive line, and Guyton is the best of the bunch. He’s a supreme athlete who is still improving in the run game.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

With Shaq Barrett gone, the Bucs can stand to improve their pass rush game, and pick the best guy left on the board in Verse. Verse is a powerful, explosive edge rusher who wins with speed to power and can play the run well.

27. Denver Broncos (via Arizona Cardinals(via HOU)) select Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Alright, I know, I get it. However, the Broncos don’t have a second round pick and currently are rolling with...Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci at QB. That’s not exactly a QB room to write home about. Denver trades back and takes Nix here to get a Day 2 pick and get that fifth-year option on their new QB, who might be a good fit for what Payton wants to do.

28. Buffalo Bills select Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

With some of the better outside receivers off the board, the Bills could shoot for WR Keon Coleman here, but instead go for boosting the defense in Newton, who is my favorite defender in the class. Despite not having elite length or size, Newton wins with violent hands and explosion.

29. Detroit Lions select Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Detroit misses out by one on Newton, but gets a fantastic consolation prize in Robinson, whose a tantalizing blend of speed and burst. He’s a great complement to Aidan Hutchinson, and can grow into being a well-rounded EDGE while starting off as a designated pass rusher.

30. Baltimore Ravens select Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The Ravens are in a great position to pick the best player available, and here they go with McKinstry. Despite a Jones fracture in his foot that was found during the Combine, McKinstry still goes round one thanks to his recognition and smooth play. He just feels like a Raven.

31. San Francisco 49ers select Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The 49ers have been consistently mocked a tackle here, but I think they go defense post-free agency. Keeping around Colton McKivitz seems like a lot of belief in his growth, so they stick with him at right tackle. In the secondary, they still need some help, especially at corner. Charvarius Ward is going to be 29 and has a void year in 2025. Opposite him is Ambry Thomas, who didn’t really inspire with his play. Despite being on the lighter side, Wiggins is a high effort man corner who takes on the biggest challenges.

32. Kansas City Chiefs select Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

The rich get richer, as McConkey now finds himself catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. With the signing of Hollywood Brown, the downfield speed element is in the room and getting some more guys who can create separation are important. McConkey is a certified get-opener, who can win from the slot against any coverage. A room of Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown and McConkey? Sign me up.

33. Carolina Panthers select Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Brian Burns is gone, and the Panthers desperately need some form of pass rush. Robinson is a powerful and versatile defender who can win from any alignment.

34. New England Patriots select Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

35. Arizona Cardinals select Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

36. Washington Commanders select Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

37. Los Angeles Chargers select Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

38. Tennessee Titans select Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

39. Carolina Panthers select Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

40. Washington Commanders select Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

41. Green Bay Packers select Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

42. Houston Texans (via MIN) select Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

43. Atlanta Falcons select TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State

44. Las Vegas Raiders select Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

45. New Orleans Saints select Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

46. Indianapolis Colts select Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

47. New York Giants select Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

48. Jacksonville Jaguars select T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

49. Cincinnati Bengals select Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

50. Philadelphia Eagles select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

51. Pittsburgh Steelers select Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

52. Los Angeles Rams select Kris Jenkins Jr., DT, Michigan

53. Philadelphia Eagles select Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

54. Cleveland Browns select Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

The Browns fielded the NFL’s best defense in 2023, but can still add to the group’s versatility. Dorlus can play inside or outside, and has the lateral quickness to win from the interior.

55. Miami Dolphins select Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

56. Dallas Cowboys select Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

58. Green Bay Packers select Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

59. Houston Texans select Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

60. Buffalo Bills select Cole Bishop, S, Utah

61. Detroit Lions select Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

62. Baltimore Ravens select Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

63. San Francisco 49ers select Christian Haynes, OG, UConn

64. Kansas City Chiefs select Max Melton, CB, Rutgers