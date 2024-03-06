Jason Kelce let Eagles trainer tape him one last time after cancer treatment

The final games of Jason Kelce’s career were incomplete, because he didn’t have someone important at his side. Kelce spent time through his career with Eagles trainer Joe O’Pella, who became his go-to guy, not just in the training room, but in life. Kelce and O’Pella were tighter than any relationship between an athlete and trainer, but sadly O’Pella didn’t get to be at Kelce’s side during his final games.

The long-time trainer had to leave to concentrate on himself, after being diagnosed with cancer. It stopped him being part of Kelce’s final run, but the legendary Eagles’ center wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to have O’Pella involved in his retirement.

Jason let his athletic trainer tape his ankles for his retirement press conference because he missed his last game in Tampa due to chemo. What a guy Jason Kelce is. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/IfAbD81HOO — (@TayvisHaze) March 6, 2024

O’Pella posted a heartfelt message to Kelce on his Instagram page.

I remember back in Jason’s 2nd year, when he tore his knee, I went to the head trainer and told him that I needed to do his rehab bc he needed to be treated like an athlete, not a conventional offensive lineman. What would occur over the next 12+ years would certainly impact my life in a way I never imagine. You all know about the on-field accomplishments, and many of the off-the-field ones too, but what this man has meant to me and now my family over the past decade plus is nearly indescribable. From being his Wing Bowl “cornerman”, to hour long rehab sessions followed by nights out on the town, to sleeping on each other’s couches to being at each other’s weddings, to Sea Isle City Polar Bear Plunges to Super Bowl appearances and a ring, we were there doing it together. And in what would be his final season, when I was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo radiation and chemo, he offered his shore house if I needed to get away, and offered to pay for meal services to help my wife and I out, and he called me randomly when I had been home, too sick to come in bc of chemo, just to check on me and chat about random things. That’s who he is as a person. I taped this guy’s ankles and thumbs everyday for 13 seasons, and when he played his last game in Tampa, again I couldn’t be there due to cancer. And when he told me he would be retiring and I expressed my regret of not being the last person to ever tape him, and he offered to have me tape him for his retirement press conference. That’s who he is. And I hope these stories can add to an already unbelievable legacy. Congratulations to the entire Kelce family on a Hall of Fame career on and off the field. To Kylie’s husband; Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett’s dad; the Eagles’ center; Philadelphia’s icon, and my brother: Jason, congratulations on retirement and here’s to the future. I love ya

The story of Jason Kelce isn’t just his tremendous play on the field, it’s about never forgetting his roots. Despite being one of the best of all time to play his position, Kelce never stopped being humble. This end to his career in Philadelphia has been a testament to always thinking about others, embracing everyone who helped him along the way, and making sure their stories have been woven into the fabric of his retirement.

Just an absolute class act.