How NFL Draft Combine winners look at film

With the NFL Combine behind us, we now have athletic testing numbers to match to tape. For some guys, their draft stock was raised by their impressive performances in Indianapolis. We’ve seen players get drafted early based on their impressive performances at the Combine, and there’s no reason to believe this year won’t be any different. So let’s take a look at some of the more impressive 2024 Combine performances, and see how it stacks up on film.

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

The first of a few tight ends to make this list, Theo Johnson absolutely crushed the Combine. Coming in at 6’6 and 259 pounds, Johnson ran a 4.65 40 yard dash (1.55 10 yard split), jumped 39.5 inches in the vertical and 10’08 in the broad jump. All those numbers are in the 90th percentile or above, giving him the second highest Relative Athletic Score of all time, a 9.99 out of 10.

Theo Johnson is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1105 TE from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected, Shuttle would have kept him that 10.00, but Cone lost it.

Yeah, he’s a phenomenal athlete, one unlike the Combine has seen at the position. So, how does that come up on film? Well let’s see how.

The first thing you notice on film from Johnson is the natural athleticism. As a receiver he has nice burst at the position, with enough long speed to pull away from defenses. Yet, where Johnson has won the most in Penn State is on these in-breakers across the field where he can use his stop-start acceleration to separate from linebackers and safeties. Even when he’s pressed aggressively, like in this rep against Illinois, you can see the athletic ability to snap this route off at the top and create space for the QB to make this throw.

This is nice from Theo Johnson! Fights through the contact and creates separation at the top of the route. You can see the quickness to sink his hips and work across the field

Johnson also has the ability to win in the red zone, with the vertical burst to beat safeties and the explosion to win above the rim. He also adjusts to underthrown and passes outside his area code really well. On this touchdown against Indiana, QB Drew Allar is underthrowing this seam route, but Johnson makes it work.

As a blocker, you see the potential as a versatile chess piece in the run game. Penn State had him lined up everywhere, from in-line as a Y, off the line as an H-back and even in the backfield. When Johnson gets his aiming path correct he can absolutely move people as a blocker. On this outside run play, Johnson is able to recorrect his positioning and create a lane for RB Kaytron Allen.

Johnson also does a lot of work as a split blocker, coming back across the formation as an H-back or from out wide. He absolutely detonates on this Ohio State DB, which is something I think NFL franchises will love to see.

"SEARCHINNNNNNNN, SEEK AND DESTROY"



--Theo Johnson, probably

Overall, I think Johnson is a phenomenal athlete (see: RAS) who consistently shows that athleticism in both the run game and passing game. That athleticism means there’s a lot of growth in his game, which is still needed in terms of the nuance of the position. Johnson sometimes rounds off routes and has some concentration drops, and as a blocker his hand placement can be a little better. However, that athleticism and those movement skills mean those things can be taught, and Johnson can become a very good TE1 in the NFL.

Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Tip Reiman is another tight end who absolutely crushed the Combine, albeit in a different fashion. His Relative Athletic Score still comes out at a sparkling 9.93, ninth of every tight end to participate in the Combine all time. And at 271 pounds, that’s a really impressive feat.

Tip Reiman is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.93 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 9 out of 1105 TE from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected

When you watch Reiman on tape, his blocking is what’s bringing folks to the table. I mean, he is a Big Ten TE, right? At Illinois, Reiman was used both on and off the line of scrimmage as a blocker, in both the passing game and run game, and Reiman found a lot of success. Illinois motioned him into the box and used him to pin bigger EDGEs and at 271 pounds, Reiman survived out there often. Against Wisconsin, he’s motioned in to pin the EDGE, but the end man slants inside. No matter, Reiman is able to readjust and get to the MIKE backer, and creates a running lane.

In Indy, Reiman drew the eyes of scouts by absolutely destroying Fred the Sled, showing off his lower body drive and power in the run game. Just watch this goodness:

You also see this in the run game on down blocks, where his lower body explosion based on the 10-yard split, vertical and broad jump all come into play. He is one tough dude as a blocker. Here he is taking a Wisconsin lineman and placing him back across the formation.

As a receiver, there’s quite a bit of untapped potential with Reiman. He didn’t really produce much wiggle after the catch, and his diet of routes in the Illinois offense was kinda barren. If you want to know the typical Tip Reiman route at Illinois, this was it:

Yet, you look at the athletic testing and go to the film and...there might be something there? Not as a true dominant receiving threat, but there was a lot of meat left on the bone at Illinois, and in an NFL offense, Reiman could improve as a pass catcher. He’s not a very natural route runner, and yes there isn’t a lot of wiggle, but the straight line speed can be seen.

I think Reimann is your typical guy who might get drafted on Day 3 come April, but will carve out a really good role for himself at the NFL level. Being able to block like he can keeps you around for a long time, and Reiman is a guy who will play in an NFL offense because of that blocking ability.

Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

Magee is a really fun player who stood out on tape, but needed the Combine to back up some of the things I saw. Well, the Temple linebacker went out and had a great day for himself, making a lot of money in the process. 35.5 inch vertical 10’04 inch broad jump and a good 40 time support that major things Magee does on tape: when kept clean, he’s an instinctual and rangy linebacker who makes up for his limits in true body mass by being quicker to the point.

Jordan Magee is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.29 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 188 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected

He played both inside the box and as an overhang with Temple, but I think he has the instincts to survive on the inside. He’s quick to diagnose plays, and while sometimes that’ll cause him to overrun or get washed out, he can get downhill once he sees the run concept developing. He does a great job of this on a run rep against SMU, where he slips past the guard, reducing his strike zone and making the tackle.

Again, he’s quick to get his nose in the run game and wants to be involved in the action, despite being an “undersized” linebacker. He’s on the front side of this split zone play, but is able to dip past the lineman and make the tackle for a minimal gain because he’s so quick downhill and getting to the ball.

I think with time, there’s a starting WILL LB here. His frame might need a bit more mass so he can take on blocks a bit better, but even then if you get him behind a space eating defensive tackle you’ll have a rangy backside linebacker.