NFL Draft 2024 rumors: Jayden Daniels to Washington, Lamar Jackson has a new job

The NFL Draft rumor carousel continues to spin. Depending on the day — or even the hour — what various teams are planning could look very, very different.

In fact, some rumors have even gone in some different directions from Monday’s installment in this series.

So let’s take a spin around the ol’ NFL Draft rumor carousel, shall we?

New York Giants may not draft QB in 1st round, says Adam Schefter

As we discussed earlier in the week, the New York Giants are in a fascinating position. Sitting with the sixth-overall selection, the Giants could be in reach for a top quarterback prospect, and the organization is “monitoring” the top QBs as a result.

However, they could go in a different direction, and the Giants have been linked to a number of different wide receivers.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, it is his belief that the Giants indeed address quarterback ... just not on Thursday night.

Speaking with New York Daily News beat writer Pat Leonard, Schefter indicated that in his view, New York addresses another need in the first round, and eyes a quarterback in the second, perhaps via a trade up in the second round. Schefter mentioned Oregon passer Bo Nix and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. as options.

“To me, in the end, this is a team that has enough other needs, and a team that is trying to win now, that I wouldn’t guess that they go quarterback at six right now,” Schefter said to Leonard.

“I do think there will be a quarterback selected with a pick that’s a relatively high pick, whether that’s in Round 2 or 3, or they move back up if a guy like Bo Nix or Michael Penix is available perhaps. But to me, to go quarterback at six, when there is going to be some incredible players on the board when they have some of the needs that they do, I think I would be a little surprised.”

Patriots trade back from No. 3 still on the table

Earlier this week we outlined how the New England Patriots could be looking to move back, instead of picking a quarterback with the third-overall selection.

This is an idea that may be picking up steam.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio is the latest to connect these particular dots, highlighting some recent comments from new head coach Jerod Mayo.

“Mayo in the past has suggested the quarterback is where they’re going to go with the third overall pick,” Florio said recently. “They’re leaving the door open though to trade out.”

Florio also noted that the Patriots might be looking to mirror what the Texans accomplished recently with their own rebuild.

“Remember, (Houston general manager Nick) Caserio had been building that team for two years before they got (quarterback) C.J. Stroud in that position. So, when you look at our team, I’m not asking for patience, but I kind of am,” said Mayo recently about where the Patriots stand.

Jayden Daniels to Washington at No. 2 still most likely outcome

On Monday we noted that the winds seem to be blowing in the general direction of J.J. McCarthy to the Washington Commanders.

Maybe hold that thought.

According to Colin Cowherd, the quarterback the Commanders are really eying is not the Michigan passer, but Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. On Monday’s episode of The Herd, Cowherd had this to say about Washington’s options, and plan, at No. 2:

“Alright, I have been told the Washington Commanders, right now, as of today, would choose Jayden Daniels, LSU quarterback, as their top pick,” Cowherd said.

“In going back and forth, I’m told they believe he’s more consistent than Drake Maye. He is quicker, more mobile than Drake Maye. And offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who will have some say in this, has had multiple quarterbacks in his college and pro coaching career that play like him. Quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels are important; they are very hypermobile, and that matters a lot. Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, as you’re trying to figure out the sophisticated NFL pocket, and all it asks, it gives you a couple of years to pick up first downs and move the sticks with your feet. Even Patrick Mahomes acknowledged the light didn’t truly go on until year three. But the ability to move, Washington has a bad offensive line, pick up first downs with those feet as you’re learning the game is important.”

Just over two weeks to go ...

Ravens not worried about roster turnover

After a run to the AFC Championship game, and a second MVP award for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves in an interesting position this offseason.

Needing to replace some players who walked out the door in free agency.

The Ravens lost a number of key players in free agency, including a pair of starting offensive linemen (Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson), last year’s touchdown leader (Gus Edwards), two defensive stalwarts (Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney) as well as their leader in interceptions (Geno Stone). The team also lost Mike Macdonald, their defensive coordinator, to the Seattle Seahawks.

While there were some notable additions, such as running back Derrick Henry, General Manager Eric DeCosta does have some work to do.

Still, the Ravens GM does not seem worried about where they stand heading into the draft. Speaking at the team’s annual pre-draft news conference Tuesday, DeCosta addressed where the Ravens stand, comparing their current position to where they were a calendar year ago.

“We’re in the same place as we were last year at this time. Go back and look at what some of you wrote last year and see how we ended up. We have a lot of time to make moves,” DeCosta said when asked whether the Ravens are in a state of “reloading” or “retooling” given the roster turnover. “A lot of these players that we lost are excellent players. A lot of these guys were acquired in August, right? Some of these guys were acquired in September, so we’re still building, and a big part of that is going to be through the draft, which is why we’re all here today.”

DeCosta also noted that the team made some late additions prior to 2023, which paid off in a big way.

“There are a lot of different opportunities along the way to add players,” DeCosta added. “We’ve traded for players. We’ve drafted players. We’ve signed guys, unrestricted free agents. We’ve signed guys, ‘street’ players who have made it. We’ve worked guys out. Our coaches do a great job working guys out, giving us a chance to find guys like Ronald Darby [and] those types of players [like] Arthur Maulet and players like that, so I think we’re just really getting started. A big part of that is certainly going to be the draft, but the destination is September, not May.”

Another sign the Ravens are eying offensive linemen

DeCosta was not the only participant in Tuesday’s new conference.

John Harbaugh, the team’s head coach, was also part of the presser. And the head coach shared some of the team’s pre-draft strategy, which could give an eye towards a position they will address, perhaps multiple times. It seems the organization has added a new scout to help with looking at offensive line prospects.

That scout is coming off his second MVP season.

Harbaugh explained that Lamar Jackson has been “been tasked over the text world with a couple of assignments” regarding the offensive line class.

“So we’ll see who he likes. He looks at guys on tape,” Harbaugh detailed. “And he’s never been shy about giving his opinion on free agents or the draft. He hasn’t weighed in quite yet, but he will.”

The Ravens have been linked with a number of offensive lineman in recent mock drafts. According to NFL Mock Draft Database Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is the consensus selection for the Ravens right now at No. 30, followed by wide receiver Adonai Mitchell from Texas, and Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan.

Perhaps soon we will learn Jackson’s thoughts on those two tackles.

Cardinals demanding “steep price” for fourth-overall pick

Do the Arizona Cardinals hold the keys to the 2024 NFL Draft?

They just might.

If the Patriots indeed stay at No. 3 and draft a quarterback, that means the draft will open with three-straight QB selections.

Putting the Cardinals on the clock, with lots of options.

Arizona could stay pat and draft Marvin Harrison Jr. and pair him with Kyler Murray, a selection that would give that offense a lot of juice heading into 2024. Or, they could seek a huge package of picks for a team — say the Minnesota Vikings — looking to get up for a QB.

Speaking in March, General Manager Monti Ossenfort indicated that the team would be open to moving out of No. 4. “There will be a big neon sign that says ‘open’ and I don’t like it blinking, it messes with my eyes, but we’re always going to be listening,” Ossenfort joked in March at a news conference alongside head coach Jonathan Gannon. “I think we’ll always have the conversation, we may not get to a point where a deal makes sense, whether it’s at [No.] 4 or anywhere we’re picking, but we’re always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense, if it’s attractive to building our team, then it’s something that we’ll certainly consider no matter where we’re at in the draft.”

The cost for entry, however?

It might be three first-round picks. According to Armando Salguero, that is the cost of admission. “(Monti) Ossenfort has in conversations made it known it’s in the best interest of the Cardinals to pick up three first-round picks in exchange for the No. 4 overall selection, if he has to drop a significant amount in the first round,” wrote Salguero recently.

Will a team be willing to pay that price?

We’ll know for certain in a few weeks.