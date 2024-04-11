11 NFL Draft QBs, ranked by where they should be selected in 2024

The 2024 NFL Draft features a slew of exciting quarterback prospects.

SB Nation polled several of their draft analysts to determine the consensus top-ranked quarterbacks. We had a tie at 10, so here are the top 11 players in our rankings.

The QBs have settled into very clear bands and tiers in the voting:

One person was the near-unanimous top choice.

The next player on the list was a near-unanimous second choice.

The third QB received only second and third-place votes.

Fourth on the list was unanimous.

Spots 5 through 7 were fluid, but no other players received votes in this band.

The 8th and 9th players were near-unanimous as were the two players tied for 10th.

Let’s see how SB Nation’s draft experts stack ranked the quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

10(TIE). Gavin Hardison, UTEP and Joe Milton, Tennessee

Hardison suffered a season-ending elbow injury in 2023, but he’s a creative gunslinger who could be worth a late-round flier. Though Milton struggles heavily with accuracy and decision-making — and only has one year of full-time starting tape — he’s a physical freak who might have the strongest arm in the class.

9. Jordan Travis, Florida State

A leg fracture ended Travis’ 2023 season prematurely, but he had Florida State rolling before he got hurt. There’s quite a bit to like with the tools he brings, as he’s a strong-armed quarterback with great athleticism. That said, he also got better at timing his throws and hitting his receivers in stride on intermediate passes. The lack of full-field progression capabilities, consistent sensing of pressure and rocky accuracy from deep could hurt his stock. As a Day 3 flier, though, some team might be willing to take a shot on Travis’ tools.

8. Michael Pratt, Tulane

After a successful career at Tulane, Pratt figures to be a strong candidate to become a mid-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s a mechanically-sound quarterback with good footwork and follow-through, and he’s an accurate thrower in intermediate ranges. He can also make some plays with his feet if the play falls apart. Pratt won’t wow anybody with his arm talent or ability to anticipate his receivers open, which could limit his ceiling. As a solid backup option, though, he could be a good target.

7. Bo Nix, Oregon

Nix received one fifth-place vote in our rankings, but that wasn’t enough to get him any higher than the No. 7 spot. He’s a well-rounded QB with a nice arm, good athletic ability and improved accuracy over the course of his collegiate career. There’s the stigma of his lackluster play at Auburn, but he got much better once he transferred to Oregon. He ran an easy offense with the Ducks and still has flaws as a decision-maker, but there could be a realistic scenario that sees Nix become a serviceable starting QB at the next level.

6. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Rattler received more fifth-place votes than our fifth-place finisher, but he ends up at No. 6 because he also has more seventh-place votes. After a rocky tenure at Oklahoma which saw him go from a projected No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft to a backup, things steadied out for him at South Carolina. He’s a naturally accurate passer with a loose arm, and his discipline improved over the course of his collegiate career. Decision-making, velocity and physical tools affect his upside and could see him stick as a backup in the pros, but he might be the best bet to become a starter out of the mid-round QBs in the 2024 class.

5. Michael Penix, Jr., Washington

Despite receiving one seventh-place vote, Penix averaged out as our fifth-best QB. One has to wonder if he would rank higher if he didn’t have four season-ending injuries to his name. The lefty Penix is a compact, strong-armed and accurate thrower of the ball with arguably the prettiest deep ball in the 2024 class. As a pure pocket passer, he’s one of the best this draft has to offer. He isn’t a very creative quarterback, though, and having two torn ACLs before even playing in the NFL is worrisome. If he can stay healthy, Penix has the ceiling of an above-average starter at the next level.

4. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

McCarthy was our consensus fourth-ranked quarterback. Being a bit of an enigma, the Michigan standout offers an elastic arm, above-average athleticism, good throwing touch and an accomplished collegiate resume. He may be the biggest question mark of the consensus top quarterbacks, seeing as though the Wolverines didn’t ask much of him in their offensive game plan. There’s risk with McCarthy, but he has the tools and the gamesmanship to turn into a quality NFL starter if he lands in the right spot.

3. Jayden Daniels, LSU

Daniels received all of our third-place votes except for one, as one evaluator placed him second. Coming off his breakout 2023 Heisman campaign, Daniels is arguably the most athletic quarterback in the class. He’s an accurate passer who gets the ball out accurately and on time. Though he’s a bit skinny and doesn’t have the strongest arm in the world, he has legitimate dual-threat ability and could be tough for NFL defenses to stop.

2. Drake Maye, North Carolina

The only player beside Caleb Williams to get a first-place vote, Maye also received one third-place vote. The North Carolina quarterback has all of the physical tools needed to project as a franchise QB in the NFL: he has a strong arm, he’s athletic, and he offers a well-built 6-foot-4, 223-pound frame. He’s poised in the pocket and can make plays out of structure, as well. Though his processing past his first read is a problem, the upside with Maye is massive.

1. Caleb Williams, USC

Williams was near-unanimous as the top quarterback, receiving all but one first-place vote. It’s not hard to see why; the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner comes highly regarded for his arm talent, accuracy, athleticism and creativity. Though some criticize his penchant for playing “hero ball”, one has to wonder how much of that came down to a middling supporting cast at USC in 2023. He figures to be the likely No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.