NFL Draft 2024 needs for Texans, Jaguars, Colts, and Titans in AFC South, plus pick breakdown

Our tour of NFL Draft needs division-by-division takes us to the AFC South, after stops in the AFC East and the AFC North.

In the South, perhaps the needs for all four teams could be boiled down to just one word.

Depth.

From the Houston Texans to the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as the Indianapolis Colts, adding depth at key positions might be the biggest order of business. The Tennessee Titans might have the most pressing need early in the draft, but even Ran Carthon could take a few different approaches in the first round.

What do the teams in the South need this spring? Let’s dive in.

Houston Texans

LB

DT

IOL

TE

CB

The Houston Texans are one of the few teams whose priorities in the draft can be boiled down to one word.

The Texans, in the view of many, crushed it this offseason. Houston offered up perhaps the latest example yet that the biggest cheat code in the NFL is a talented quarterback on a rookie contract. After C.J. Stroud’s stunning rookie season helped the Texans to a division title, and a playoff win, Houston was able to add a ton of talent around him in free agency. For more on the Texans’ incredible spring, we have you covered here.

As they head into the draft, adding depth at the above positions — along with a linebacker that could contribute early — is what remains on General Manager Nick Caserio’s to-do list. With the selection they have on Day Two and with a number of picks on Day Three, he should be able to do just that.

Houston Texans draft selections

Round 2, Selection 10 (Pick No. 42 overall)

Round 2, Selection 27 (Pick No. 59 overall)

Round 3, Selection 22 (Pick No. 86 overall)

Round 4, Selection 23 (Pick No. 123 overall)

Round 4, Selection 27 (Pick No. 127 overall)

Round 6, Selection 12 (Pick No. 188 overall)

Round 6, Selection 13 (Pick No. 189 overall)

Round 7, Selection 18 (Pick No. 238 overall)

Round 7, Selection 27 (Pick No. 247 overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars

OT

WR

IOL

CB

DL

Similar to the Texans, the Jaguars are likely focused on depth more than anything else. Jacksonville added at both cornerback and defensive tackle in the offseason, and with the new deal given to pass rusher Josh Allen, finding a replacement on the edge can wait for another draft cycle.

Jacksonville might want to focus on the offensive line and/or at wide receiver early in the draft. With both Cam Robinson and Walker Littler facing free agency following the 2024 campaign, transition plans could be a smart, forward-thinking move for the organization. While the addition of Gabe Davis helps the wide receiver room, Calvin Ridley’s move to the Tennessee Titans makes WR an early option, and a need, as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars draft selections

Round 1, Selection 17 (Pick No. 17 overall)

Round 2, Selection 16 (Pick No. 48 overall)

Round 3, Selection 32 (Pick No. 96 overall)

Round 4, Selection 14 (Pick No. 114 overall)

Round 4, Selection 16 (Pick No. 116 overall)

Round 5, Selection 18 (Pick No. 153 overall)

Round 6, Selection 36 (Pick No. 212 overall)

Round 7, Selection 16 (Pick No. 236 overall)

Indianapolis Colts

CB

WR

EDGE

IOL

RB

Keeping with what seems to be a theme in the AFC South, perhaps the biggest need for Chris Ballard to address in a few weeks is depth. Indianapolis solves a big issue when Anthony Richardson returns from his shoulder injury, and with players like Michael Pittman Jr., Julian Blackmon, and Kenny Moore II coming back needs at those positions have been reduced.

Indianapolis can still add depth in the secondary as well as wide receiver, and could look to do that in the second and third days of the draft. The Colts could also add a depth running back behind Jonathan Taylor, as well as depth options along the interior of their offensive line. Both Ryan Kelly and Will Fries hit free agency after this season, so a transition plan makes some sense for the Colts.

A popular position for Indianapolis in recent mock drafts? EDGE. That could be where Ballard goes in the first round.

Indianapolis Colts draft selections

Round 1, Selection 15 (Pick No. 15 overall)

Round 2, Selection 14 (Pick No. 46 overall)

Round 3, Selection 18 (Pick No. 82 overall)

Round 4, Selection 17 (Pick No. 117 overall)

Round 5, Selection 16 (Pick No. 151 overall)

Round 6, Selection 15 (Pick No. 191 overall)

Round 7, Selection 14 (Pick No. 234 overall)

Tennessee Titans

OT

S

WR

TE

DT

Ran Carthon’s biggest agenda item this spring was rebuilding the cornerback group.

Signing free agent Chidobe Awuzie, and trading for L’Jarius Sneed, took care of that.

Now Carthon can turn to the draft, with offensive tackle perhaps the most pressing need. Joe Alt from Notre Dame has been a overwhelmingly-popular pick for Tennessee in mock drafts, and given the number of quarterback-needy teams in front of the Titans, Carthon will likely have his pick of the tackles in the draft.

Beyond tackle, safety and wide receiver could be in play for Tennessee with their second-round selection. The Titans signed Calvin Ridley in free agency, but with DeAndre Hopkins set to hit free agency in 2025, another option in the WR room make sense for Tennessee. Adding depth at safety could also be in play.

Tennessee Titans draft selections