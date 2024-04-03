Stefon Diggs traded to Texans in NFL blockbuster

The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans pulled off a stunning trade ahead of the NFL Draft with Stefon Diggs now joining C.J. Stroud in the AFC South. It’s a move that ends an era in Buffalo, while also transforming the Texans in a serious contender in 2024, after being on the precipice of greatness a year ago.

The Bills will receive a second round pick in exchange for the four-time Pro Bowl receiver. Here are the complete details of the trade.

Houston Texans receive: WR Stefon Diggs, 2024 5th round pick, 2024 6th round pick

Buffalo Bills receive: 2025 2nd round pick (via Vikings)

This is a major salary dump for Buffalo, and little more. The pick, originally owned by the Vikings, could be quite high depending on their future — but this isn’t a great return for a receiver of Diggs’ talent.

Diggs has long been the source of trade rumors and speculation that he’s been unhappy on the Bills. This now gives him a new home. The Texans are poised to be one of the best teams in the AFC in 2024, assuming there’s no sophomore slump for C.J. Stroud.

This is one of the most stunning turnarounds in recent memory, and Houston only gets better with the addition of Diggs.